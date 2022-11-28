The Charlatans & Ride announce 2023 tour, playing full albums & more
It's official. After teasing it last week, The Charlatans and Ride have announced a 2023 North American tour. It has them both playing albums in full: The Charlatans will play their second album, Between 10th and 11th front-to-back, while Ride will play their debut album, Nowhere. Their sets will also include other songs from throughout their catalogs and the two bands will trade off headline slots depending on the date and city.
The tour kicks off in NYC with shows at Webster Hall on January 30 and Brooklyn Steel on January 31, and also includes stops in Boston, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, L.A. and more. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM local time with presales starting Tuesday, November 28 at 10 AM local.
All dates are listed below.
THE CHARLATANS (UK) & RIDE - 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
JANUARY 30 - NYC, WEBSTER HALL
JANUARY 31 - BROOKLYN, BROOKLYN STEEL
FEBRUARY 02 - BOSTON, BIG NIGHT LIVE
FEBRUARY 03 - MONTREAL, CORONA THEATRE
FEBRUARY 04 - TORONTO, HISTORY
FEBRUARY 05 - DETROIT, MAJESTIC THEATRE
FEBRUARY 07 - CHICAGO, THE VIC THEATRE
FEBRUARY 08 - MADISON, MAJESTIC THEATRE
FEBRUARY 09 - MINNEAPOLIS, FIRST AVENUE
FEBRUARY 11 - DENVER, OGDEN THEATRE
FEBRUARY 13 - VANCOUVER, COMMODORE BALLROOM
FEBRUARY 14 - SEATTLE, THE SHOWBOX
FEBRUARY 15 - PORTLAND, CRYSTAL BALLROOM
FEBRUARY 17 - SAN FRAN, THE FILLMORE
FEBRUARY 18 - LA, THE WILTERN