The Charlatans & Ride announce 2023 tour, playing full albums & more

It's official. After teasing it last week, The Charlatans and Ride have announced a 2023 North American tour. It has them both playing albums in full: The Charlatans will play their second album, Between 10th and 11th front-to-back, while Ride will play their debut album, Nowhere. Their sets will also include other songs from throughout their catalogs and the two bands will trade off headline slots depending on the date and city.

The tour kicks off in NYC with shows at Webster Hall on January 30 and Brooklyn Steel on January 31, and also includes stops in Boston, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, L.A. and more. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM local time with presales starting Tuesday, November 28 at 10 AM local.

All dates are listed below.

THE CHARLATANS (UK) & RIDE - 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

JANUARY 30 - NYC, WEBSTER HALL

JANUARY 31 - BROOKLYN, BROOKLYN STEEL

FEBRUARY 02 - BOSTON, BIG NIGHT LIVE

FEBRUARY 03 - MONTREAL, CORONA THEATRE

FEBRUARY 04 - TORONTO, HISTORY

FEBRUARY 05 - DETROIT, MAJESTIC THEATRE

FEBRUARY 07 - CHICAGO, THE VIC THEATRE

FEBRUARY 08 - MADISON, MAJESTIC THEATRE

FEBRUARY 09 - MINNEAPOLIS, FIRST AVENUE

FEBRUARY 11 - DENVER, OGDEN THEATRE

FEBRUARY 13 - VANCOUVER, COMMODORE BALLROOM

FEBRUARY 14 - SEATTLE, THE SHOWBOX

FEBRUARY 15 - PORTLAND, CRYSTAL BALLROOM

FEBRUARY 17 - SAN FRAN, THE FILLMORE

FEBRUARY 18 - LA, THE WILTERN