The Charlatans & Ride NYC shows on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for The Charlatans & Ride shows at Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use password BVBOWERY.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 AM local time. On this tour, The Charlatans will play their 1992 album Between 10th and 11th in full and Ride are playing their 1990 debut, Nowhere, in full along with other favorites from their respective catalogues. All tour dates are here.