The Charlatans & Ride played classic albums in full at Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlists)
After starting their "Between Nowhere" Tour at Webster Hall on Monday, UK bands The Charlatans and Ride went across the East River to play Brooklyn Steel on Tuesday. The bands traded places from the night before, with Ride starting the night playing Nowhere in full, plus "Future Love" (off 2019's This is Not a Safe Place) and "Leave Them All Behind" to close out their set.
The Charlatans then played Between 10th & 11th in full, followed by a set of their other hits. They also took time to lead the crowd in a "Happy Birthday" singalong for keyboardist Tony Rodgers.
Both groups played and sounded great. Catch this tour if you can Check out photos from Brooklyn Steel by P Squared and the setlists below.
SETLIST: Ride @ Brooklyn Steel 1/31/2023
Seagull
Kaleidoscope
In a Different Place
Polar Bear
Dreams Burn Down
Decay
Paralysed
Vapour Trail
Taste
Here and Now
Nowhere
Future Love
Leave Them All Behind
SETLIST: The Charlatans @ Brooklyn Steel 1/31/2023
I Don't Want to See the Sights
Ignition
Page One
Tremelo Song
Can't Even Be Bothered
Weirdo
Chewing Gum Weekend
(No One) Not Even the Rain
The End of Everything
Can't Get Out of Bed
Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over
One To Another
The Only One I Know
North Country Boy
Sproston Green