The Charlatans & Ride played classic albums in full at Brooklyn Steel (pics, setlists)

After starting their "Between Nowhere" Tour at Webster Hall on Monday, UK bands The Charlatans and Ride went across the East River to play Brooklyn Steel on Tuesday. The bands traded places from the night before, with Ride starting the night playing Nowhere in full, plus "Future Love" (off 2019's This is Not a Safe Place) and "Leave Them All Behind" to close out their set.

The Charlatans then played Between 10th & 11th in full, followed by a set of their other hits. They also took time to lead the crowd in a "Happy Birthday" singalong for keyboardist Tony Rodgers.

Both groups played and sounded great. Catch this tour if you can Check out photos from Brooklyn Steel by P Squared and the setlists below.

SETLIST: Ride @ Brooklyn Steel 1/31/2023

Seagull

Kaleidoscope

In a Different Place

Polar Bear

Dreams Burn Down

Decay

Paralysed

Vapour Trail

Taste

Here and Now

Nowhere

Future Love

Leave Them All Behind

SETLIST: The Charlatans @ Brooklyn Steel 1/31/2023

I Don't Want to See the Sights

Ignition

Page One

Tremelo Song

Can't Even Be Bothered

Weirdo

Chewing Gum Weekend

(No One) Not Even the Rain

The End of Everything

Can't Get Out of Bed

Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over

One To Another

The Only One I Know

North Country Boy

Sproston Green