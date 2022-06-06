The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess preps new solo LP ‘Typical Music,’ shares title track

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess hasn't just hosted hundreds of Twitter Listening Parties over the last two pandemic years, he's also been making music. His new solo album Typical Music will be out September 23 via Bella Union. “I fell in love with the world again,” Burgess says. “During Covid, I read a pile of books, got better on guitar. I had new perspective. I wanted to learn how to be Tim Burgess who makes solo records. People have a vision of me as the singer in The Charlatans. That’s not going to change. Then there’s me as the Twitter guy. But I just fell in love with the world again and wanted the world to take me with them.”

Typical Music is a 22-track double album which he made at famed Rockfield Studios in Wales. “OK, we all know about double albums, right?,” says Burgess. “Historically, they’ve been thought of as indulgent. But I came to the conclusion that what I was doing was the opposite of that. I wanted to give people everything that I’d done. Every idea was treated as if it was the best thing and had to be treated with extreme care. I wanted to give everything of myself. That was it.”

The first single from the album is its title track, which starts off in swirling psychedelic territory but goes a little Kraftwerk by the end. The video was made by Kevin Godley of Godley & Creme, and you can watch that below.

tim-burgess-typical-music loading...

Typical Music:

1. Here Comes The Weekend

2. Curiosity

3. Time That We Call Time

4. Flamingo

5. Revenge Through Art

6. Kinetic Connection

7. Typical Music

8. Take Me With You

9. After This

10. The Centre Of Me (Is a Symphony Of You)

11. When I See You

12. Magic Rising

13. Tender Hooks

13. Don’t Stay Lost

14. L.O.S.T Lost / Will You Take a Look At My Hand Please

15. A Bloody Nose

16. In May

17. Slacker (Than I’ve Ever Been)

18. View From Above

19. A Quarter To Eight

20. Sooner Than Yesterday

21. Sure Enough

22. What’s Meant For You Won’t Pass By You