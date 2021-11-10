The Chats announce 2022 North American tour w/ Mean Jeans & Thick
Australian garage punks The Chats released their infectious debut, High Risk Behavior, last March just as pandemic lockdown hit. You can listen to that and watch a few videos below. They were also supposed to tour with Mean Jeans and Thick last spring, which didn't happen, but they've now announced new dates happening in 2022. The tour kicks off April 25 in El Paso and wraps up May 27 in Vancouver, with stops in Brooklyn, Austin, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and lots more. All dates are listed below.
The new Brooklyn date is on May 7 at Warsaw. Tickets for all new North American dates go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM and previously purchased tickets from the 2020 dates will be honored.
The Chats - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Thu, NOV 25 - Suburban Excursion - Cairns, Australia
Fri, NOV 26 - Suburban Excursion - Garbutt, Australia
Sat, NOV 27 - Suburban Excursion - Airlie Beach, Australia
Wed, DEC 8 - Tasmania - Launceston, Australia
Thu, DEC 9 - The Royal Oak Hotel - Launceston, Australia
Fri, DEC 10 - Tasmania - North Hobart Tas, Australia
Fri, DEC 17 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia
Wed, JAN 5, 2022 - Mac's Hotel - Melton, Australia
Thu, JAN 6, 2022 - Commercial Hotel - South Morang, Australia
Fri, JAN 7, 2022 - Village Green Hotel - Mulgrave, Australia
Sat, JAN 8, 2022 - Chelsea Heights Hotel - Chelsea Heights, Australia
Fri, JAN 28, 2022 - The Chats x Cosmic Psychos - Parap, Australia
Sat, JAN 29, 2022 - The Chats x Cosmic Psychos -SOLD OUT - Parap, Australia
Tue, FEB 1, 2022 - Hallam Hotel - Hallam, Australia
Wed, FEB 2, 2022 - The Avenue (Plaza Tavern) - Hoppers Crossing, Australia
Thu, FEB 3, 2022 - York on Lilydale - Mount Evelyn, Australia
Fri, FEB 4, 2022 - Swan Hill Town Hall Performing Arts and Conference Centre - Swan Hill, Australia
Sat, FEB 5, 2022 - Vine Hotel - North Wangaratta, Australia
Sun, FEB 6, 2022 - Mooroolbark Community Centre, Mooroolbark - Mooroolbark, Australia
Thu, FEB 17, 2022 - Suburban Excursion - North Narrabeen, Australia
Fri, FEB 18, 2022 - Narrabeen RSL - North Narrabeen, Australia
Sat, FEB 19, 2022 - Highfield Caringbah - Caringbah, Australia
Thu, FEB 24, 2022 - Suburban Excursion - Coogee, Australia
Fri, FEB 25, 2022 - Roundhouse All Ages - Kensington, Australia
Fri, FEB 25, 2022 - Roundhouse 18+ - Kensington, Australia
Sat, FEB 26, 2022 - Wickham Park - Newcastle Waters, Australia
Sat, MAR 5, 2022 - Sandstone Point Hotel - Sandstone, Australia
Fri, MAR 11, 2022 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Sat, MAR 12, 2022 - BERLIN - Berlin, Germany
Sun, MAR 13, 2022 - MUNICH - Munich, Germany
Mon, MAR 14, 2022 - COLOGNE - Cologne, Germany
Tue, MAR 15, 2022 - HAMBURG - Hamburg, Germany
Wed, MAR 16, 2022 - AMSTERDAM - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Thu, MAR 17, 2022 - BRUSSELS - Brussels, Belgium
Fri, MAR 18, 2022 - PARIS - Paris, France
Sat, MAR 19, 2022 - SOUTHAMPTON - Southampton, United Kingdom
Sun, MAR 20, 2022 - NOTTINGHAM - Nottingham, United Kingdom
Tue, MAR 22, 2022 - DUBLIN - Dublin, Ireland
Wed, MAR 23, 2022 - BELFAST - Belfast, United Kingdom
Thu, MAR 24, 2022 - GLASGOW - Glasgow, United Kingdom
Fri, MAR 25, 2022 - NEWCASTLE - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Sat, MAR 26, 2022 - MANCHESTER - Manchester, United Kingdom
Sun, MAR 27, 2022 - LEEDS - Leeds, United Kingdom
Mon, MAR 28, 2022 - BRISTOL - Bristol, United Kingdom
Tue, MAR 29, 2022 - BRIGHTON - Brighton, United Kingdom
Wed, MAR 30, 2022 - LONDON - London, United Kingdom
Thu, MAR 31, 2022 - LONDON - London, United Kingdom
Mon, APR 25, 2022 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX
Tue, APR 26, 2022 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX
Wed, APR 27, 2022 - Emos Austin - Austin, TX
Thu, APR 28, 2022 - HOB Dallas Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX
Sat, APR 30, 2022 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
Sun, MAY 1, 2022 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
Tue, MAY 3, 2022 - The Senate - Columbia, SC
Wed, MAY 4, 2022 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
Thu, MAY 5, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA
Fri, MAY 6, 2022 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Sat, MAY 7, 2022 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY
Sun, MAY 8, 2022 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
Tue, MAY 10, 2022 - Foufounes Électriques - Montréal, Canada
Wed, MAY 11, 2022 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, Canada
Thu, MAY 12, 2022 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH
Fri, MAY 13, 2022 - Diamond Pub & Billiards - Louisville, KY
Sat, MAY 14, 2022 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL
Sun, MAY 15, 2022 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - Saint Paul, MN
Tue, MAY 17, 2022 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS
Wed, MAY 18, 2022 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE
Fri, MAY 20, 2022 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
Wed, MAY 25, 2022 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
Thu, MAY 26, 2022 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR
Fri, MAY 27, 2022 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, Canada