The Chats announce 2022 North American tour w/ Mean Jeans & Thick

Australian garage punks The Chats released their infectious debut, High Risk Behavior, last March just as pandemic lockdown hit. You can listen to that and watch a few videos below. They were also supposed to tour with Mean Jeans and Thick last spring, which didn't happen, but they've now announced new dates happening in 2022. The tour kicks off April 25 in El Paso and wraps up May 27 in Vancouver, with stops in Brooklyn, Austin, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and lots more. All dates are listed below.

The new Brooklyn date is on May 7 at Warsaw. Tickets for all new North American dates go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM and previously purchased tickets from the 2020 dates will be honored.

The Chats - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Thu, NOV 25 - Suburban Excursion - Cairns, Australia

Fri, NOV 26 - Suburban Excursion - Garbutt, Australia

Sat, NOV 27 - Suburban Excursion - Airlie Beach, Australia

Wed, DEC 8 - Tasmania - Launceston, Australia

Thu, DEC 9 - The Royal Oak Hotel - Launceston, Australia

Fri, DEC 10 - Tasmania - North Hobart Tas, Australia

Fri, DEC 17 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

Wed, JAN 5, 2022 - Mac's Hotel - Melton, Australia

Thu, JAN 6, 2022 - Commercial Hotel - South Morang, Australia

Fri, JAN 7, 2022 - Village Green Hotel - Mulgrave, Australia

Sat, JAN 8, 2022 - Chelsea Heights Hotel - Chelsea Heights, Australia

Fri, JAN 28, 2022 - The Chats x Cosmic Psychos - Parap, Australia

Sat, JAN 29, 2022 - The Chats x Cosmic Psychos -SOLD OUT - Parap, Australia

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 - Hallam Hotel - Hallam, Australia

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 - The Avenue (Plaza Tavern) - Hoppers Crossing, Australia

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 - York on Lilydale - Mount Evelyn, Australia

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 - Swan Hill Town Hall Performing Arts and Conference Centre - Swan Hill, Australia

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 - Vine Hotel - North Wangaratta, Australia

Sun, FEB 6, 2022 - Mooroolbark Community Centre, Mooroolbark - Mooroolbark, Australia

Thu, FEB 17, 2022 - Suburban Excursion - North Narrabeen, Australia

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 - Narrabeen RSL - North Narrabeen, Australia

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 - Highfield Caringbah - Caringbah, Australia

Thu, FEB 24, 2022 - Suburban Excursion - Coogee, Australia

Fri, FEB 25, 2022 - Roundhouse All Ages - Kensington, Australia

Fri, FEB 25, 2022 - Roundhouse 18+ - Kensington, Australia

Sat, FEB 26, 2022 - Wickham Park - Newcastle Waters, Australia

Sat, MAR 5, 2022 - Sandstone Point Hotel - Sandstone, Australia

Fri, MAR 11, 2022 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Sat, MAR 12, 2022 - BERLIN - Berlin, Germany

Sun, MAR 13, 2022 - MUNICH - Munich, Germany

Mon, MAR 14, 2022 - COLOGNE - Cologne, Germany

Tue, MAR 15, 2022 - HAMBURG - Hamburg, Germany

Wed, MAR 16, 2022 - AMSTERDAM - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thu, MAR 17, 2022 - BRUSSELS - Brussels, Belgium

Fri, MAR 18, 2022 - PARIS - Paris, France

Sat, MAR 19, 2022 - SOUTHAMPTON - Southampton, United Kingdom

Sun, MAR 20, 2022 - NOTTINGHAM - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Tue, MAR 22, 2022 - DUBLIN - Dublin, Ireland

Wed, MAR 23, 2022 - BELFAST - Belfast, United Kingdom

Thu, MAR 24, 2022 - GLASGOW - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Fri, MAR 25, 2022 - NEWCASTLE - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Sat, MAR 26, 2022 - MANCHESTER - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sun, MAR 27, 2022 - LEEDS - Leeds, United Kingdom

Mon, MAR 28, 2022 - BRISTOL - Bristol, United Kingdom

Tue, MAR 29, 2022 - BRIGHTON - Brighton, United Kingdom

Wed, MAR 30, 2022 - LONDON - London, United Kingdom

Thu, MAR 31, 2022 - LONDON - London, United Kingdom

Mon, APR 25, 2022 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

Tue, APR 26, 2022 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

Wed, APR 27, 2022 - Emos Austin - Austin, TX

Thu, APR 28, 2022 - HOB Dallas Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

Sat, APR 30, 2022 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

Sun, MAY 1, 2022 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 - The Senate - Columbia, SC

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Thu, MAY 5, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Tue, MAY 10, 2022 - Foufounes Électriques - Montréal, Canada

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, Canada

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

Fri, MAY 13, 2022 - Diamond Pub & Billiards - Louisville, KY

Sat, MAY 14, 2022 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

Sun, MAY 15, 2022 - Amsterdam Bar & Hall - Saint Paul, MN

Tue, MAY 17, 2022 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

Wed, MAY 18, 2022 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Fri, MAY 20, 2022 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

Wed, MAY 25, 2022 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Thu, MAY 26, 2022 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

Fri, MAY 27, 2022 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, Canada