The Chats announce new album ‘Get Fucked,’ share “6L GTR”
Aussie punks The Chats have announced their second album, Get Fucked, which will be out August 19 via Bargain Bin Records. They bashed it out in six days during the pandemic. “They weren't like hardcore working days,” singer/guitarist Eamon Sandwith says of the recording sessions. “We would start at 11 and finish at 4, and in the middle of that we’d go to the pub for lunch for two hours, and have a few beers. Then we'd go, ‘Oh shit, we better go back and do some recording!’ Our work etiquette wasn't great.”
The album includes recent single "Struck by Lightning" and they've just shared opening cut "6L GTR," a turbo-fueled garage punk swipe at high octane luxury car excess -- the title was a license plate Eamon spotted at an airport. “I don't even know if the car itself was actually a six-liter GTR or anything,” he says. “To be honest with you, I don't even know what a car like that would look like! I can't drive! That was the thing, we were just trying to get into this dude’s head.”
The song comes with a pretty rad animated video by animator and illustrator Marco Imov. “They hinted that it would be cool if instead of being directly about the car, it should be about the band wanting the car,” says Marco. “From there it kind of wrote itself down.” You can watch the video below.
Finally unleashed and able to tour -- their debut album came out just as Covid lockdown hit -- The Chats are currently ripping their way across North America and hit Brooklyn on Saturday, May 7 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.
GET FUCKED TRACKLIST
1. 6L GTR
2. Struck By Lightning
3. Boggo Road
4. Southport Superman
5. Panic Attack
6. Ticket Inspector
7. The Price of Smokes
8. Dead on Site
9. Paid Late
10. I've Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane
11. Out On The Street
12. Emperor of the Beach
13. Getting Better
THE CHATS - 2022 TOUR DATES
Thu. May 5 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Fri. May 6 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Sat. May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Sun. May 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 10 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
Wed. May 11 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground - SOLD OUT
Thu. May 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop - SOLD OUT
Fri. May 13 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
Sat. May 14 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Sun. May 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall - SOLD OUT
Tue. May 17 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Wed. May 18 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Fri. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 22 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2022
Wed. May 25 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon - SOLD OUT
Thu. May 26 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Fri. May 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre - SOLD OUT
Mon. Jun. 27 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
Tue. Jun. 28 - Brussels, BE @ La Botanique
Fri. Jul. 1 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
Mon. Jul. 4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Tue. Jul. 5 - Berlin, DE @ SO36
Wed. Jul. 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Moltow Backyard
Thu. Jul. 7 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude
Fri. Jul. 22 - Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Showground
Fri. Jul. 29 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
Sat. Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival