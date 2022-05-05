The Chats announce new album ‘Get Fucked,’ share “6L GTR”

Aussie punks The Chats have announced their second album, Get Fucked, which will be out August 19 via Bargain Bin Records. They bashed it out in six days during the pandemic. “They weren't like hardcore working days,” singer/guitarist Eamon Sandwith says of the recording sessions. “We would start at 11 and finish at 4, and in the middle of that we’d go to the pub for lunch for two hours, and have a few beers. Then we'd go, ‘Oh shit, we better go back and do some recording!’ Our work etiquette wasn't great.”

The album includes recent single "Struck by Lightning" and they've just shared opening cut "6L GTR," a turbo-fueled garage punk swipe at high octane luxury car excess -- the title was a license plate Eamon spotted at an airport. “I don't even know if the car itself was actually a six-liter GTR or anything,” he says. “To be honest with you, I don't even know what a car like that would look like! I can't drive! That was the thing, we were just trying to get into this dude’s head.”

The song comes with a pretty rad animated video by animator and illustrator Marco Imov. “They hinted that it would be cool if instead of being directly about the car, it should be about the band wanting the car,” says Marco. “From there it kind of wrote itself down.” You can watch the video below.

Finally unleashed and able to tour -- their debut album came out just as Covid lockdown hit -- The Chats are currently ripping their way across North America and hit Brooklyn on Saturday, May 7 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.

GET FUCKED TRACKLIST

1. 6L GTR

2. Struck By Lightning

3. Boggo Road

4. Southport Superman

5. Panic Attack

6. Ticket Inspector

7. The Price of Smokes

8. Dead on Site

9. Paid Late

10. I've Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane

11. Out On The Street

12. Emperor of the Beach

13. Getting Better

THE CHATS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu. May 5 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Fri. May 6 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Sat. May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Sun. May 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

Wed. May 11 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 13 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Sat. May 14 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Sun. May 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Wed. May 18 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Fri. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 22 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2022

Wed. May 25 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 26 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Fri. May 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre - SOLD OUT

Mon. Jun. 27 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Tue. Jun. 28 - Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

Fri. Jul. 1 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

Mon. Jul. 4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tue. Jul. 5 - Berlin, DE @ SO36

Wed. Jul. 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Moltow Backyard

Thu. Jul. 7 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude

Fri. Jul. 22 - Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Showground

Fri. Jul. 29 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

Sat. Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival