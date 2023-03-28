The Chats & Cosmic Psychos touring with Schizophonics and Gymshorts this fall

Two generations of beer-loving Aussie punks, The Chats and Cosmic Psychos, are teaming up for a fall North American tour that will also have them out with California's Schizophonics and Rhode Island's Gymshorts. The tour, which will be Cosmic Psychos' first here in 10 years, begins September 28 in San Diego, heads to the East Coast and makes its way back to California to wrap up with a Los Angeles show on Halloween. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Knockdown Center on October 18. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, March 31 at noon Eastern, with presales running beforehand.

the chats cosmic psychos tour loading...

THE CHATS / COSMIC PSYCHOS / SCHIZOPHONICS / GYMSHORTS - 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

THU 28 SEP OBSERVATORY NORTH PARK SAN DIEGO, CA AA

FRI 29 SEP FOX THEATER POMONA POMONA, CA AA

SAT 30 SEP THE CATALYST SANTA CRUZ, CA 16+

SUN 1 OCT THE UC THEATRE BERKELEY, CA AA

TUE 3 OCT ROSELAND THEATRE PORTLAND, OR AA

WED 4 OCT EL CORAZON SEATTLE, WA AA

THU 05 OCT KNITTING FACTORY BOISE BOISE, ID AA

FRI 06 OCT THE COMPLEX SALT LAKE CITY, UT AA

SAT 07 OCT THE BLACK SHEEP COLORADO SPRINGS, CO AA

SUN 08 OCT SUMMIT DENVER, CO AA

TUE 10 OCT VARSITY THEATRE MINNEAPOLIS, MN 15

WED 11 OCT THE RAVE I MILWAUKEE, WI AA

THU 12 OCT THE VIC CHICAGO, IL AA *

FRI 13 OCT ELEVATION GRAND RAPIDS, MI AA *

TUE 17 OCT HOUSE OF BLUES BOSTON, MA AA

WED 18 OCT KNOCKDOWN CENTER NEW YORK, NY AA

THU 19 OCT STARLAND BALLROOM SAYREVILLE, NJ AA

FRI 20 OCT BROOKLYN BOWL PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA, PA AA

SAT 21 OCT THE FILIMORE SILVER SPRING SILVER SPRING, MD AA

SUN 22 OCT THE ORANGE PEEL ASHEVILLE, NC AA

TUE 24 OCT MASQUERADE (HEAVEN) ATLANTA, GA AA

WED 25 OCT BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE NASHVILLE, TN 18+

FRI 27 OCT GRANADA THEATRE DALLAS, TX 164

SAT 28 OCT EMO'S AUSTIN, TX AA

MON 30 OCT THE NILE THEATER PHOENIX, AZ AA

TUE 31 OCT THE NOVO LOS ANGELES, CA AA

* NO GYMSHORTS