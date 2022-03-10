The Chats share new single “Struck by Lightning” (watch the video)

Australian punks The Chats are back with their first new single since their 2020 debut album High Risk Behavior. "Struck by Lightning" is a ripper about more high risk behavior and what it must be like to get hit by a bolt from the sky. “​​People can't grow their hair back and shit,” frontman Eamon Sandwith says. “It’s weird – especially the whole no-eyebrows thing. That would be really scary! I'm really hoping that this doesn't happen to me, now I've written a song about it.”

The video takes the subject matter literally, with some flashy pyrotechnics. “It's a silly video, and I reckon I did like seven or eight takes of this stunt, where I was hoisted in the air at a fast speed, straight off my feet,” says Eamon. “That night, we were doing a show, and I had this headache. I guess the stuntwork had fucked with my head, and I started throwing up while I was playing. The thing is, the crowd loved it, and they went off about me throwing up even more than they did for any song we played.” Watch the video below.

The Chats will be on tour soon, including an appearance at Coachella. The tour hits Brooklyn at Warsaw on May 7. All dates are listed below.

THE CHATS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu. Mar. 17 - Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

Sat. Mar. 19 - Southampton, UK @ Southampton 1865

Sun. Mar. 20 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Tue. Mar. 22 - Dublin, IR @ 3Olympia Theatre

Wed. Mar. 23 - Belfast, UK @ The Limelight

Thu. Mar. 24 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

Fri. Mar. 25 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Sat. Mar. 26 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Sun. Mar. 27 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Union

Mon. Mar. 28 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

Tue. Mar. 29 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Wed. Mar. 30 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Thu. Mar. 31 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Thu. Apr. 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Apr. 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Sat. Apr. 16 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Sun. Apr. 17 - Roseville, CA @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels *

Mon. Apr. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Tue. Apr. 19 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Wed. Apr. 20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium (EARLY SHOW)

Wed. Apr. 20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium (LATE SHOW) - SOLD OUT

Fri. Apr. 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Sat. Apr. 23 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Mon. Apr. 25 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Tue. Apr. 26 - Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Wed. Apr. 27 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

Thu. Apr. 28 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room

Sat. Apr. 30 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Sun. May 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Tue. May 3 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

Wed. May 4 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Thu. May 5 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Fri. May 6 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Sat. May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Sun. May 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 10 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

Wed. May 11 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 12 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop - SOLD OUT

Fri. May 13 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Sat. May 14 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Sun. May 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall - SOLD OUT

Tue. May 17 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Wed. May 18 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Fri. May 20 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 22 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville 2022

Wed. May 25 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon - SOLD OUT

Thu. May 26 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Fri. May 27 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre - SOLD OUT

Mon. Jun. 27 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Tue. Jun. 28 - Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

Fri. Jul. 1 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

Mon. Jul. 4 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tue. Jul. 5 - Berlin, DE @ SO36

Wed. Jul. 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Moltow Backyard

Thu. Jul. 7 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude

Fri. Jul. 22 - Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Showground

Fri. Jul. 29 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

Sat. Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

* supporting King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard