The Chemical Brothers, Flume, James Blake & more playing San Francisco’s inaugural Portola fest

Portola is a new festival from Coachella producers Goldenvoice which happens in San Francisco on September 24 & 25 at Pier 80, and the inaugural lineup has been announced.

Day 1 features headliner Flume along with Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Fred again.., Fatboy Slim, Caroline Polachek, Caribou, Bicep, The Avalanches, Arca, PinkPantheress, and more; Day 2 features headliners The Chemical Brothers plus James Blake, M.I.A., Peggy Gou, Toro Y Moi, Four Tet + Floating Points, Duke Dumont, Yaeji, The Blessed Madonna, Yves Tumor, Channel Tres, DJ Shadow, slowthai, Kelly Lee Owens, Shygirl, Ela Minus, Dawn Richard, The Range and more.

Single day tickets and weekend passes to Portola go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM Pacific. Check out the full Portola festival lineup below.

If you're wondering "Portola" is an homage to the Portola Festival of 1909, which was a celebration of the reopening of San Francisco three years after the 1906 earthquake decimated the city.

attachment-portola-festival-2022 loading...

PORTOLA FEST 2022 LINEUP

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Flume

Kaytranada

Jamie xx

Jungle

Charli XCX

Gorgon City

Fred Again..

Fatboy Slim

Caroline Polachek

Caribou

Omar Apollo

Bicep Live

The Avalanches

Arca

PinkPantheress

Hot Since 82

Justin Martin

Romy

Ross From Friends

Neil Frances

TSHA

Sad Night Dynamite

Gioli & Assia

George Fitzgerald

DJ Holographic

Godford

Elkka

Young Franco

jamesjamesjames

Dials

Sunday, September 25, 2022

The Chemical Brothers

James Blake

M.I.A.

Lane 8

Peggy Gou

Toro Y Moi

Four Tet + Floating Points

SG Lewis

Duke Dumont Live

Yaeji

The Blessed Madonna

L'Imperatrice

Yves Tumor

Channel Tres

Ben Böhmer

DJ Shadow

Drama

Slowthai

Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa and Adam Port)

Palace

Kelly Lee Owens

Shygirl

Slayyyter

Danilo Plessow (MCDE)

Sofia Kourtesis

HAAi

Ela Minus

Dawn Richard

Prospa

Ama Lou

DJ_Dave

The Range

Eug

Maddie Maia + Tottie (SOS Music)