The Chemical Brothers, Flume, James Blake & more playing San Francisco’s inaugural Portola fest
Portola is a new festival from Coachella producers Goldenvoice which happens in San Francisco on September 24 & 25 at Pier 80, and the inaugural lineup has been announced.
Day 1 features headliner Flume along with Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Charli XCX, Fred again.., Fatboy Slim, Caroline Polachek, Caribou, Bicep, The Avalanches, Arca, PinkPantheress, and more; Day 2 features headliners The Chemical Brothers plus James Blake, M.I.A., Peggy Gou, Toro Y Moi, Four Tet + Floating Points, Duke Dumont, Yaeji, The Blessed Madonna, Yves Tumor, Channel Tres, DJ Shadow, slowthai, Kelly Lee Owens, Shygirl, Ela Minus, Dawn Richard, The Range and more.
Single day tickets and weekend passes to Portola go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM Pacific. Check out the full Portola festival lineup below.
If you're wondering "Portola" is an homage to the Portola Festival of 1909, which was a celebration of the reopening of San Francisco three years after the 1906 earthquake decimated the city.
PORTOLA FEST 2022 LINEUP
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Flume
Kaytranada
Jamie xx
Jungle
Charli XCX
Gorgon City
Fred Again..
Fatboy Slim
Caroline Polachek
Caribou
Omar Apollo
Bicep Live
The Avalanches
Arca
PinkPantheress
Hot Since 82
Justin Martin
Romy
Ross From Friends
Neil Frances
TSHA
Sad Night Dynamite
Gioli & Assia
George Fitzgerald
DJ Holographic
Godford
Elkka
Young Franco
jamesjamesjames
Dials
Sunday, September 25, 2022
The Chemical Brothers
James Blake
M.I.A.
Lane 8
Peggy Gou
Toro Y Moi
Four Tet + Floating Points
SG Lewis
Duke Dumont Live
Yaeji
The Blessed Madonna
L'Imperatrice
Yves Tumor
Channel Tres
Ben Böhmer
DJ Shadow
Drama
Slowthai
Keinemusik (&ME, Rampa and Adam Port)
Palace
Kelly Lee Owens
Shygirl
Slayyyter
Danilo Plessow (MCDE)
Sofia Kourtesis
HAAi
Ela Minus
Dawn Richard
Prospa
Ama Lou
DJ_Dave
The Range
Eug
Maddie Maia + Tottie (SOS Music)