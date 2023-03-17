The Chemical Brothers share new single “No Reason,” touring around Coachella

Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons are back with their first new The Chemical Brothers song in two years. Opening with a rat-a-tat marching drum beat, "No Reason" bursts open with an infectious, funky bassline and "Wooo!" hook, before detouring into a terrific acid house midsection. The song takes its name from a sample of "Courts or Wars," a 1979 single from Second Layer who were led by Adrian Borland (The Sound).

Tom and Ed say "No Reason" is the first taste of a new album, details TBA. Check out the video, which leans into the marching band element, below.

The Chemical Brothers have a few West Coast live dates surrounding their appearance at Coachella 2023, with an official Sideshow in Santa Barbara and a headline show in Seattle. Otherwise, they'll be on the UK/EU festival circuit this summer. All dates are listed below.

CHEMICAL BROTHERS - 2023 LIVE DATES

March

Sat 25th Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia

April

Fri 14th Coachella, Indio, USA

Sun 16th Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA

Tue 18th WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA

Fri 21st Coachella, Indio, USA

May

Sat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, Spain

June

Fri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, Denmark

Fri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Sat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UK

Wed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, Ireland

Thu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, Finland

July

Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain

Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D‘Ezzelino, Italy

Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy

August

Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland

Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France

Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France

September

Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK