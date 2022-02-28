The Chicks announce 2022 tour w/ Jenny Lewis & Patty Griffin

The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) returned with their eighth album, Gaslighter in 2020, but because of the pandemic they haven't been able to tour it yet. They were announced as part of the lineup for Bonnaroo in June, and now they've announced a North American tour this summer following the festival. Patty Griffin opens most dates, with Jenny Lewis coming along as support for a few West Coast shows in July. See all dates below.

The tour includes NYC-area shows in Wantagh, NY (Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre on July 2) and Holmdel, NJ (PNC Bank Arts Center on July 6), both with Patty. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday March 4 at 10 AM local time.

The Chicks 2022 tour loading...

THE CHICKS: 2022 TOUR

06-14 St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06-15 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06-19 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

06-21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

06-22 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06-24 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

06-27 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

06-29 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

06-30 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre *

07-02 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

07-05 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center *

07-06 Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

07-08 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion *

07-09 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

07-12 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07-14 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

07-16 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07-23 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07-25 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

07-26 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ^

07-29 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

07-30 Mountain View, CA –Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

08-02 Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08-05 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

08-06 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *

08-09 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08-13 George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre *

* with Patty Griffin

^ with Jenny Lewis