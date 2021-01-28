The Chills announce new album ‘Scatterbrain,’ share “Monolith”

New Zealand greats The Chills have announced new album Scatterbrain which will be out May 14 via Fire. This is the band's seventh album, and third since frontman Martin Phillipps reignited the band in the early 2010s.

The album includes last year's "You're Immortal" and they've just shared the album's opening cut, "Monolith," which features a classic, very-Chills-y riff. "There are hard but important truths in our history," says Phillipps. "I know that it's often said that you learn from those lessons or you'll end up repeating the mistakes. So one should respect and consider the ancient ways. You belittle them at your peril."

The video for "Monolith" was directed by Johnny Sanders who says "“While browsing for Monolith images I came across old UFO magazines from the 1970s. This was a big craze back then and I instantly thought it had a great aesthetic and lent a humorous element to a fairly literal song about ancient stones. The final video contains a mix of genuine articles and ones I've made up!“ Watch that below.

Pre-orders for Scatterbrain are available now, including a few variants and merch packages. You can check out album art and tracklist below.

In other news, The Chills will be performing a livestream show on March 31 at 3 PM EDT. Tickets are on sale.

Tracklist:

1. Monolith

2. Hourglass

3. Destiny

4. Caught In My Eye

5. You're Immortal

6. Little Alien

7. Safe And Sound

8. Worlds Within Worlds

9. Scatterbrain

10. Walls Beyond Abandon