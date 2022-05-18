The Chills announce North American tour with Jane Weaver

New Zealand indie rock icons The Chills will be touring North America this fall in support of last year's terrific Scatterbrain. The tour, their first in three years, kicks off with a NYC show at City Winery on October 16, and includes stops in Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tucson, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, Philly, Boston and more. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 20 at noon local time, and all dates are listed below.

Joining The Chills at West Coast shows in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Costa Mesa will be their Fire Records labelmate Jane Weaver, who will be supporting her 2021 album, Flock. While here, she'll also play a headlining show in Brooklyn at Knitting Factory on November 4. More dates are still to be announced, stay tuned.

Listen to Scatterbrain and Flock below.

attachment-chills-jane-weaver-tour loading...

THE CHILLS - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

16 Oct: City Winery, New York, NY

18 Oct: Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, Canada

19 Oct: The Magic Bag, Ferndale, MI

21 Oct: Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

22 Oct: Turf Club, Minneapolis, MN

24 Oct: Marquis Theatre, Denver, CO

27 Oct: Chop Suey, Seattle, WA, US, w/ Jane Weaver

28 Oct: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR, US, w/ Jane Weaver

30 Oct: The Chapel, San Francisco, CA, US, w/ Jane Weaver

01 Nov: The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, US, w/ Jane Weaver

02 Nov: The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, CA, US, w/ Jane Weaver

04 Nov: Hotel Congress, Tucson, AZ

06 Nov: Antone’s, Austin, TX

07 Nov: Tulips, Fort Worth, TX

09 Nov: City Winery, Nashville, TN

11 Nov: City Winery, Atlanta, GA

12 Nov: Motorco Theatre, Durham, NC

14 Nov: City Winery, Washington, DC

15 Nov: City Winery, Philadelphia, PA

16 Nov: City Winery, Boston, MA