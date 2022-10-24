The Chills on tour, add Brooklyn show at Baby’s All Right
New Zealand indie rock icons The Chills are currently the middle of their North American tour and play Denver tonight. The tour got off to a somewhat rough start, though. Following two back-to-back early/late shows at NYC's City Winery on October 16, which kicked things off, they ended up canceling the next two shows -- Toronto and Detroit -- as frontman Martin Phillipps was under the weather. "I’m feeling exhausted, can’t sing, and need time to recover," Phillipps wrote on 10/18. "We really hate to disappoint our fans, but need to this for the sake of the rest of the tour."
Speaking of the rest of the tour, The Chills have added another NYC show to the very end, playing Baby's All Right on November 17. All tour dates are listed, along with their City Winery setlists and video from those shows, below.
SETLIST: The Chills @ City Winery NYC 10/16/2022 (Early Show)
Night of Chill Blue
Bad Sugar
The Male Monster From the Id
Wet Blanket
Destiny
You're Immortal
Pink Frost
Submarine Bells
Stay Longer (Steinlager)
Doledrums
Monolith
Kaleidoscope World
The Walls Beyond Abandon
Heavenly Pop Hit
Encore:
Hourglass
I Love My Leather Jacket
SETLIST: The Chills @ City Winery NYC 10/16/2022 (Late Show)
Night of Chill Blue
Bad Sugar
The Male Monster From the Id
Wet Blanket
The Oncoming Day
Destiny
You're Immortal
Pink Frost
Submarine Bells
Stay Longer (Steinlager)
Lord of All I Survey
Doledrums
Little Alien
Kaleidoscope World
Heavenly Pop Hit
Encore:
Hourglass
I Love My Leather Jacket
THE CHILLS - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
24 Oct: Marquis Theatre, Denver, CO*
27 Oct: Chop Suey, Seattle, WA, US**
28 Oct: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR**
30 Oct: The Chapel, San Francisco, CA**
01 Nov: The Echo, Los Angeles, CA**
02 Nov: The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, CA**
04 Nov: Hotel Congress, Tucson, AZ*
06 Nov: Antone’s, Austin, TX*
07 Nov: Tulips, Fort Worth, TX*
08 Nov: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, Memphis, TN***
09 Nov: City Winery, Nashville, TN*
11 Nov: City Winery, Atlanta, GA*
12 Nov: Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC*
14 Nov: City Winery, Washington, DC*
15 Nov: City Winery, Philadelphia, PA*
16 Nov: City Winery, Boston, MA*
17 Nov: Baby's All Right, Brooklyn
*w/ Unwed Sailor
**w/ Jane Weaver & Unwed Sailor
***w/ Ibex Clone & Unwed Sailor