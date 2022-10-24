The Chills on tour, add Brooklyn show at Baby’s All Right

New Zealand indie rock icons The Chills are currently the middle of their North American tour and play Denver tonight. The tour got off to a somewhat rough start, though. Following two back-to-back early/late shows at NYC's City Winery on October 16, which kicked things off, they ended up canceling the next two shows -- Toronto and Detroit -- as frontman Martin Phillipps was under the weather. "I’m feeling exhausted, can’t sing, and need time to recover," Phillipps wrote on 10/18. "We really hate to disappoint our fans, but need to this for the sake of the rest of the tour."

Speaking of the rest of the tour, The Chills have added another NYC show to the very end, playing Baby's All Right on November 17. All tour dates are listed, along with their City Winery setlists and video from those shows, below.

SETLIST: The Chills @ City Winery NYC 10/16/2022 (Early Show)

Night of Chill Blue

Bad Sugar

The Male Monster From the Id

Wet Blanket

Destiny

You're Immortal

Pink Frost

Submarine Bells

Stay Longer (Steinlager)

Doledrums

Monolith

Kaleidoscope World

The Walls Beyond Abandon

Heavenly Pop Hit

Encore:

Hourglass

I Love My Leather Jacket

SETLIST: The Chills @ City Winery NYC 10/16/2022 (Late Show)

Night of Chill Blue

Bad Sugar

The Male Monster From the Id

Wet Blanket

The Oncoming Day

Destiny

You're Immortal

Pink Frost

Submarine Bells

Stay Longer (Steinlager)

Lord of All I Survey

Doledrums

Little Alien

Kaleidoscope World

Heavenly Pop Hit

Encore:

Hourglass

I Love My Leather Jacket

THE CHILLS - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

24 Oct: Marquis Theatre, Denver, CO*

27 Oct: Chop Suey, Seattle, WA, US**

28 Oct: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR**

30 Oct: The Chapel, San Francisco, CA**

01 Nov: The Echo, Los Angeles, CA**

02 Nov: The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, CA**

04 Nov: Hotel Congress, Tucson, AZ*

06 Nov: Antone’s, Austin, TX*

07 Nov: Tulips, Fort Worth, TX*

08 Nov: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, Memphis, TN***

09 Nov: City Winery, Nashville, TN*

11 Nov: City Winery, Atlanta, GA*

12 Nov: Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC*

14 Nov: City Winery, Washington, DC*

15 Nov: City Winery, Philadelphia, PA*

16 Nov: City Winery, Boston, MA*

17 Nov: Baby's All Right, Brooklyn

*w/ Unwed Sailor

**w/ Jane Weaver & Unwed Sailor

***w/ Ibex Clone & Unwed Sailor