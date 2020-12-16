The Chills share majestic new single “You’re Immortal”

New Zealand greats The Chills are back with a majestic new single, "You're Immortal." With a goth-tinged, baroque arrangement, this is orchestral pop that tips its hat to groups like Love and The Left Banke but was clearly written in 2020.

“These are unprecedented times but, as usual, the young feel invulnerable and the elders are concerned," says frontman Martin Phillipps. "The old people (like me) want to feel more involved but they also know that their time of influence has largely passed. So we learn from the young and admire them as they make their own mistakes yet still, hopefully, shape extraordinary history we could not have imagined.”

No word on whether this is a teaser for something larger, but The Chills' label, Fire Records, says 2021 is "set to be an exciting year."

Listen below.

The Chills' last album was 2018's Snow Bound.

