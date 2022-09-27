The Chills share outtakes EP ahead of North American tour

New Zealand indie rock icons The Chills will be on their 2022 North American tour in just a couple weeks, and at the merch table will be a tour-only 7" EP, Scatterbrain-Storms: Outtakes, featuring three unreleased songs from the Scatterbrain sessions. “We felt these were too good not to be released and were actually the first three songs we wrote for Scatterbrain before it’s lyrical tone and musical direction became established," says Chills frontman Martin Phillipps. "It was important to us to offer fans something special on the tour.”

While the 7" is only available on the tour, it is available to stream wherever you get your music. All three songs are good, and you can listen below.

The Chills' tour begins in NYC on October 16 at City Winery with 6 PM and 9 PM shows. Unwed Sailor open all dates, while Jane Weaver joins as well for West Coast shows. All dates are listed below.

THE CHILLS - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

16 Oct: City Winery, New York, NY*

18 Oct: Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, Canada*

19 Oct: The Magic Bag, Ferndale, MI*

21 Oct: Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL*

22 Oct: Turf Club, Minneapolis, MN*

24 Oct: Marquis Theatre, Denver, CO*

27 Oct: Chop Suey, Seattle, WA, US**

28 Oct: Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR**

30 Oct: The Chapel, San Francisco, CA**

01 Nov: The Echo, Los Angeles, CA**

02 Nov: The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, CA**

04 Nov: Hotel Congress, Tucson, AZ*

06 Nov: Antone’s, Austin, TX*

07 Nov: Tulips, Fort Worth, TX*

08 Nov: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, Memphis, TN***

09 Nov: City Winery, Nashville, TN*

11 Nov: City Winery, Atlanta, GA*

12 Nov: Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC*

14 Nov: City Winery, Washington, DC*

15 Nov: City Winery, Philadelphia, PA*

16 Nov: City Winery, Boston, MA*

*w/ Unwed Sailor

**w/ Jane Weaver & Unwed Sailor

***w/ Ibex Clone & Unwed Sailor