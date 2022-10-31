The Chisel, End It & Buried Dreams announce 2023 East Coast tour

UK punk/Oi! band The Chisel recently announced that they'd be returning to the US to play Florida's FYA Fest, and now they've announced an East Coast tour taking place right after that fest. It hits Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Brooklyn, and more, and features support from End It and Buried Dreams. There's also a Reading, PA show where they'll be supporting Sheer Terror. All dates on the tour poster below.

The tour's final date is the Brooklyn show, January 17 at The Meadows, and tickets for that one go on sale Wednesday (11/2) at 10 AM.

The Chisel released Retaliation in 2021 and End It released their new Unpleasant Living EP on Flatspot earlier this year. Listen to all three bands on the tour below.

