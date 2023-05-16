The Chisel release new single, “Cry Your Eyes Out”

UK Oi! punks The Chisel recently signed to Pure Noise and promised new music would come this year, and now they've shared new single "Cry Your Eyes Out." It was produced by Fucked Up's Jonah Falco and recorded by John Atkinson, and it's an even catchier version of their already-appealing sound, without losing any of their gritty aggression. Vocalist Callum Graham says:

"Cry Your Eyes Out" was written collectively in our old practise room and it was the first song we wrote after Retaliation had been released. Musically we wanted to try and build on the more expansive moments of Retaliation. The verses are driven by a simple old school rock'n'roll style riff which then gives way to dual leads and multi-layered guitars in the chorus, creating a thick melodic sound. Some references we threw around at the time of writing were The Replacements, Ramones and Leatherface. Lyrically, it’s about treating the person you love with respect and never taking them for granted because it can all fall like a pack of cards at any moment.

Check out the song and its video below. The Chisel also have upcoming UK dates with The Chats and a US tour with GBH surrounding Punk Rock Bowling, and those dates are all listed below as well.

The Chisel -- 2023 Tour Dates

05/19 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

05/20 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

05/21 Newcastle, UK @ NX *

05/22 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

05/23 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy *

05/24 Birmingham, UK @ Institute *

05/26 Leeds, UK @ Beckets *

05/27 London, UK @ Roundhouse *

05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Downtown)

05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Backstage B&B)

05/30 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater ^

06/01 San Diego, @ House of Blues ^

06/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Room ^

06/04 Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge ^

06/06 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^

06/07 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

06/08 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^

06/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

06/12 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

07/08 Withington, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival

08/05 Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival

10/28 Unterthal, DE @ Starbruch Festival

* - w/ The Chats

^ - w/ GBH