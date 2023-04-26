The Chisel sign to Pure Noise, re-release ‘Retaliation,’ putting out new music this year
UK Oi! punks The Chisel have signed to Pure Noise Records (Terror, Drug Church, Koyo, etc), and the label has just re-released their debut album Retaliation, which originally came out in 2021 via La Vida Es Mus Discos. Pick up one of the newly-released vinyl variants here. They also revealed that new music is coming this year.
The Chisel also have upcoming UK dates with The Chats and a US tour with GBH surrounding Punk Rock Bowling, and those dates are all listed below. If you haven't heard Retaliation, it's a hard-charging, super catchy punk record and you can stream that below too.
The Chisel -- 2023 Tour Dates
04/30 Berlin, DE @ Clash
05/19 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *
05/20 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
05/21 Newcastle, UK @ NX *
05/22 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *
05/23 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy *
05/24 Birmingham, UK @ Institute *
05/26 Leeds, UK @ Beckets *
05/27 London, UK @ Roundhouse *
05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Downtown)
05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Backstage B&B)
05/30 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater ^
06/01 San Diego, @ House of Blues ^
06/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Room ^
06/04 Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge ^
06/06 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^
06/07 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^
06/08 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^
06/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^
06/12 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^
07/08 Withington, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival
08/05 Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival
10/28 Unterthal, DE @ Starbruch Festival
* - w/ The Chats
^ - w/ GBH
--
The Chisel are also on the new episode of Colin Young (Twitching Tongues, God's Hate) and Bo Lueders (Harms Way)'s podcast Hardlore and you can check that out too: