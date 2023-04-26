The Chisel sign to Pure Noise, re-release ‘Retaliation,’ putting out new music this year

UK Oi! punks The Chisel have signed to Pure Noise Records (Terror, Drug Church, Koyo, etc), and the label has just re-released their debut album Retaliation, which originally came out in 2021 via La Vida Es Mus Discos. Pick up one of the newly-released vinyl variants here. They also revealed that new music is coming this year.

The Chisel also have upcoming UK dates with The Chats and a US tour with GBH surrounding Punk Rock Bowling, and those dates are all listed below. If you haven't heard Retaliation, it's a hard-charging, super catchy punk record and you can stream that below too.

The Chisel -- 2023 Tour Dates

04/30 Berlin, DE @ Clash

05/19 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *

05/20 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

05/21 Newcastle, UK @ NX *

05/22 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

05/23 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy *

05/24 Birmingham, UK @ Institute *

05/26 Leeds, UK @ Beckets *

05/27 London, UK @ Roundhouse *

05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Downtown)

05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Backstage B&B)

05/30 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater ^

06/01 San Diego, @ House of Blues ^

06/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Room ^

06/04 Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge ^

06/06 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^

06/07 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

06/08 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^

06/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

06/12 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

07/08 Withington, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival

08/05 Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival

10/28 Unterthal, DE @ Starbruch Festival

* - w/ The Chats

^ - w/ GBH

--

The Chisel are also on the new episode of Colin Young (Twitching Tongues, God's Hate) and Bo Lueders (Harms Way)'s podcast Hardlore and you can check that out too: