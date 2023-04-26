The Chisel sign to Pure Noise, re-release ‘Retaliation,’ putting out new music this year

The Chisel sign to Pure Noise, re-release &#8216;Retaliation,&#8217; putting out new music this year

photo by Gavin Watson

UK Oi! punks The Chisel have signed to Pure Noise Records (Terror, Drug Church, Koyo, etc), and the label has just re-released their debut album Retaliation, which originally came out in 2021 via La Vida Es Mus Discos. Pick up one of the newly-released vinyl variants here. They also revealed that new music is coming this year.

The Chisel also have upcoming UK dates with The Chats and a US tour with GBH surrounding Punk Rock Bowling, and those dates are all listed below. If you haven't heard Retaliation, it's a hard-charging, super catchy punk record and you can stream that below too.

The Chisel -- 2023 Tour Dates
04/30 Berlin, DE @ Clash
05/19 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy *
05/20 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
05/21 Newcastle, UK @ NX *
05/22 Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *
05/23 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy *
05/24 Birmingham, UK @ Institute *
05/26 Leeds, UK @ Beckets *
05/27 London, UK @ Roundhouse *
05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Downtown)
05/29 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Backstage B&B)
05/30 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater ^
06/01 San Diego, @ House of Blues ^
06/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Room ^
06/04 Albuquerque, NM @ Moonlight Lounge ^
06/06 San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^
06/07 Dallas, TX @ Trees ^
06/08 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^
06/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^
06/12 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^
07/08 Withington, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival
08/05 Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival
10/28 Unterthal, DE @ Starbruch Festival

* - w/ The Chats
^ - w/ GBH

The Chisel are also on the new episode of Colin Young (Twitching Tongues, God's Hate) and Bo Lueders (Harms Way)'s podcast Hardlore and you can check that out too:

