The Church announce 2023 US tour

Australian psych greats The Church recently released excellent new single "The Hypnogogue." That may also be the title of the band's upcoming 26th long-player, as they've just announced "The Hypnogogue Album Tour," which will head across the United States in March and April 2023. Dates begin in Los Angeles and wrap up at Pelham, TN's cave/venue, The Caverns, with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philly, NYC, Boston, Asbury Park, Norfolk and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Gramercy Theater on March 30 and the Asbury Park show is at Asbury Lanes on April 3. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM local time.

THE CHURCH - 2023 TOUR DATES

SAT 3.11.23 LOS ANGELES, CA THE BELASCO

SUN 3.12.23 SOLANA BEACH, CA BELLY UP TAVERN

TUE 3.14.23 SAN FRANCISCO, CA GREAT AMERICAN MUSIC HALL

THU 3.16.23 PORTLAND, OR ALADDIN THEATER

FRI 3.17.23 TACOMA, WA ELKS TEMPLE BALLROOM

TUE 3.21.23 ENGLEWOOD, CO GOTHIC THEATER

THU 3.23.23 MINNEAPOLIS, MN FINE LINE MUSIC HALL

SAT 3.25.23 ST LOUIS, MO DELMAR HALL

SUN 3.26.23 CHICAGO. IL THALIA HALL

WED 3.29.23 PHILADELPHIA. PA THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS

THU 3.30.23 NEW YORK, NY GRAMERCY THEATER

FRI 3.31.23 BOSTON. MA THE SINCLAIR

SAT 4.01.23 HARTFORD, CT INFINITY HALL

MON 4.03.23 ASBURY PARK, NJ ASBURY LANES

TUE 4.04.23 ALEXANDRIA, VA BIRCHMERE MUSIC HALL

WED 4.05.23 NORFOLK VA THE NORVA

THU 4.06.23 CARRBORO, NC CAT'S CRADLE

SAT 4.08.23 PELHAM, IN THE CAVERNS