The Church announce fall US tour

The Church will return to North America this fall for a month-long US tour in continued support of this year's The Hypnogogue. Dates kick off September 28 in Seattle and wrap up November 1 in Evanston, IL with stops in Vegas, Santa Fe, Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City and more. There's currently no NYC show -- they played here in March.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

The Church - 2023 US Tour Dates

Sep 28 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

Oct 2 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

Oct 4 Pomona, CA The Glass House

Oct 5 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 6 Chandler, AZ The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

Oct 7 Santa Fe, NM The Lesnic

Oct 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

Oct 11 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag

Oct 12 State College, PA State Theater

Oct 13 Covington, KY Madison Theatre

Oct 14 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Oct 15 Birmingham, AL Saturn

Oct 17 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Oct 18 Orlando, FL The Abbey

Oct 19 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Oct 20 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Oct 21 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

Oct 23 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Room

Oct 24 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Oct 26 Austin, TX Levitation Festival

Oct 27 Houston, TX Heights Theater

Oct 28 Dallas, TX Kessler Theater

Oct 29 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theater

Oct 31 Evanston, IL SPACE

Nov 1 Evanston, IL SPACE