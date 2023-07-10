The Church announce fall US tour
The Church will return to North America this fall for a month-long US tour in continued support of this year's The Hypnogogue. Dates kick off September 28 in Seattle and wrap up November 1 in Evanston, IL with stops in Vegas, Santa Fe, Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City and more. There's currently no NYC show -- they played here in March.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
The Church - 2023 US Tour Dates
Sep 28 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater
Oct 2 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
Oct 4 Pomona, CA The Glass House
Oct 5 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 6 Chandler, AZ The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass
Oct 7 Santa Fe, NM The Lesnic
Oct 9 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
Oct 11 Ferndale, MI The Magic Bag
Oct 12 State College, PA State Theater
Oct 13 Covington, KY Madison Theatre
Oct 14 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
Oct 15 Birmingham, AL Saturn
Oct 17 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Oct 18 Orlando, FL The Abbey
Oct 19 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
Oct 20 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Oct 21 Fort Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Oct 23 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Room
Oct 24 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
Oct 26 Austin, TX Levitation Festival
Oct 27 Houston, TX Heights Theater
Oct 28 Dallas, TX Kessler Theater
Oct 29 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theater
Oct 31 Evanston, IL SPACE
Nov 1 Evanston, IL SPACE