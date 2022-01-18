The Church touring ahead of L.A.’s Cruel World Fest

The Church are one of the many great '80s alternative bands lined up for L.A.'s Cruel World Festival in May. Ahead of that, the band will tour the West and West Coast, including stops in Petaluma, Reno, Salt Lake City, Boulder, Phoenix, Pioneertown and more. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 21 and all dates are listed below.

"American audiences have always been extremely important to the Church after 40 years of touring," says frontman Steve Kilbey. "We are very much looking forward to playing again in the US in 2022."

Cruel World happens May 13 & 14 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl and also features performances by Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, The English Beat, and more.

The Church - 2022 Tour Dates:

May 4 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

May 5 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts

May 6 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Common Wealth Room

May 8 - Ft Collins, CO - Washington’s

May 9 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

May 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

May 12 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's (Outdoor)

May 13 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew The Rock

May 14 - Pasadena, CA - Cruel World | Brookside at the Rose Bowl

May 15 - Pasadena, CA - Cruel World | Brookside at the Rose Bowl