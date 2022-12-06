The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall) share “Inhale Exhale” from new LP, announce 2023 tour

The CIA started out as a duo, Denée & Ty Segall, but are now a trio with regular Ty collaborator Emmett Kelly joining for second album Surgery Channel which is out January 20 via In the Red. They've just shared a new song from the record, "Inhale Exhale" which is a jagged blade of skronky post-punk. Listen to that below.

Denée, Ty and Emmett will take The CIA on the road in 2023 with shows in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, NYC (TV Eye on March 26), and Chicago. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, December 9 and all dates are listed below.

THE CIA - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jan 05: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Mar 23: Portland, OR - Star Theater

Mar 24: Seattle, WA - Barboza

Mar 26: Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye

Mar 28: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle