The Clash’s Paul Simonon preps LP with Galen Ayers ft Damon Albarn & more (stream 2 tracks)

The Clash bassist Paul Simonon and Galen Ayers, daughter of Soft Machine's Kevin Ayers, are releasing an album together, Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?, which is out May 19. The album was produced by Tony Visconti, and and the band includes Simon Tong (The Verve), Sebastian Rochford (Polar Bear, David Byrne, Patti Smith) and Dan Donovan (Big Audio Dynamite), with Simonon's old The Good The Bad and The Queen bandmate Damon Albarn contributing melodica on a few songs.

“We met years prior and shared a passion for music, and we just got on as people,” Ayers told Rolling Stone. “We’ve known each other on and off probably a decade. I bumped into Paul a bunch of times when I grew up in Deia [Spain] and we have a lot of friends in common.”

The new single from the album is "Room at the Top," which Simonon says is a tribute to Del Shannon. "I’ve always loved Del Shannon songs like ‘Hats Off to Larry’," Simonon told Rolling Stone, "they remind me of a kid when you go to the funfair and there’d be like roller coasters and stuff swinging around. So Dan got a sound, and I thought, ‘We better write a song.’ So it came partly from inspiration and various English Gothic films.”

Check out "Room at the Top" along with another song, "Lonely Town," below.

galen and paul album loading...

Can We Do Tomorrow Another Day?

Side A:

Lonely Town

It's Another Night

Hacia Arriba

Room At the Top

No Es Necesario

Side B:

I've Never Had a Good Time…..in Paris

The Lighthouse Waltz

Esmeralda

Mi Camino

A Sea Shanty