The Clientele announce new album & US tour, share “Blue Over Blue” video

The Clientele will release I Am Not There Anymore, their first album in six years, on July 28 via Merge. This album is a double and unlike anything the UK group have done before, incorporating sampling and elements of post-bop jazz, electronic music and classical in their sound. “We’d always been interested in music other than guitar music, like for donkey’s years,” frontman Alasdair MacLean says. “None of those things had been able to find their way into our sound other than in the most passing way, in the faintest imprint.” What precipitated them finally doing so? "We bought a computer."

You can get a taste with "Blue Over Blue" which still has the hazy, otherworldly elements you associate with The Clientele but with an expanded palette. "'Blue Over Blue' is about getting lost in the woods on Hampstead Heath on an autumn day with my two-year-old son on my shoulders—he loved it and wanted to play hide and seek," MacLean says. "I knew he was a ticking time bomb as I had no food with me and was trying to find my way back to a path." Watch the video below.

The Clientele have also announced a US summer tour, which hits NYC on August 10 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local time. Check out their tour schedule below.

I Am Not There Anymore:

1. Fables of the Silverlink

2. Radial B

3. Garden Eye Mantra

4. Segue 4 (iv)

5. Lady Grey

6. Dying in May

7. Conjuring Summer In

8. Radial C (Nocturne for Three Trees)

9. Blue Over Blue

10. Radial E

11. Claire’s Not Real

12. My Childhood

13. Chalk Flowers

14. Radial H

15. Hey Siobhan

16. Stems of Anise

17. Through the Roses

18. I Dreamed of You, Maria

19. The Village Is Always on Fire

The Clientele - 2023 Tour Dates:

Fri. July 28 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

Wed. Aug. 9 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Thu. Aug. 10 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. Aug. 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat. Aug. 12 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Sun. Aug. 13 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. Aug. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Thu. Aug. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Aug. 18 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's

Sat. Aug. 19 - Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern (inside)

Sun. Aug. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Tue. Aug. 22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Wed. Aug. 23 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern