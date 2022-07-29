The Comet Is Coming announce new album and tour, share new song “Code”

London jazz fusion trio The Comet Is Coming--aka Dan Leavers (Danalogue), Shabaka Hutchings (also of Shabaka and the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet), and Max Hallett (Betamax)--have announced their third studio album, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, dropping September 23 via Impulse! Records. The album was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World studio in England, where the trio had space to explore the full potential of sounds they could make with synth, sax, drums, and self-sampling. The album is a followup to 2019's Trust In The Life Force of the Deep Mystery, one of our favorite albums of 2019.

"Code" is the lead single off Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, a psychedelic and exploratory track with driving percussion and an especially urgent and unrelenting sax part by Shabaka. Listen below.

The Comet Is Coming have announced a US tour following the release of the album as well. They'll close the trip with an NYC show on October 22 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now. All dates below.

Shabaka released his debut solo EP this year, and his band Sons of Kemet are "closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future" after their current tour, which includes a free show in NYC's Central Park this Sunday (7/31) with Makaya McCraven, L'Rain, and DJ Lindsey.

The Comet Is Coming -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 24 – Bentonville, AR, USA – Format Festival

September 25 – Nashville, TN, USA – Basement East

September 26 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Terminal West

September 27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rickshaw Theatre

September 30 – Seattle, WA, USA – Crocodile Showroom

October 01 – Portland, OR, USA – Revolution Hall

October 03 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Independent

October 04 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Independent

October 05 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – El Rey Theater

October 13 – Chicago, IL, USA – Thalia Hall

October 14 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Axis Club

October 15 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Fairmount Theater

October 18 – Boston, MA, USA – Crystal Ballroom

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Underground Arts

October 20 – Washington, DC, USA – Union Stage

October 22 – New York, NY, USA – Bowery Ballroom