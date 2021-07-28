The Connells prep first album in 20 years (hear 2 songs), touring

North Carolina's The Connells were college radio and alt-rock mainstays in the '80s and '90s, with such jangly singles as "Scotty's Lament," "Stone Cold Yesterday," '74-75," and "Fun and Games." They've never broken up but they've been mostly inactive over the last two decades, coming out of hibernation to play shows occasionally. Songwriter and guitarist Mike Connell has reactivated the band with brother David Connell and frontman Doug MacMillan, and The Connells are set to release Steadman's Wake, their first album in 20 years, on September 24.

You can check out a couple songs off Steadman's Wake now: the ringing album opener "Really Great" and the moody, anthemic title track. Both sound like The Connells haven't missed a step, and you can listen below.

The Connells will also be playing a few shows this year, including dates in Nashville, Athens, Atlanta, NYC, and Carrboro, NC. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Bowl on September 29, and tickets are on sale. All dates are listed below.

Steadman's Wake tracklist:

1. Really Great 02:26

2. Fading In (Hardy)

3. Steadman's Wake

4. Rusted Fields

5. Song For Duncan

6. Gladiator Heart

7. Burial Art

8. Universal Glue

9. Stars

10. Hello Walter

11. Helium

The Connells - 2021 Tour Dates

08/17 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/17 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

09/18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle