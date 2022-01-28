The Cool Kids announce solo LPs & group album ft. Chance the Rapper, EPMD & more, share song

The Cool Kids have announced a new triple album, which will feature solo albums from each member (Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks) as well as a group album. The group album, titled Before Shit Got Weird, comes out March 3 via Cake Records/EMPIRE and features JID, Guapdad 4000, Key!, Larry June, 6LACK, Chance The Rapper, Pac Div, Don Cannon, Nic Jr, Gabby!, Pell, Atrak and EMPD. More info on the solo albums TBA. The group album was entirely produced and mixed by Chuck Inglish, and first single "It's Yours, Pt. 2" finds these alternative hip hop trailblazers in fine form.

Tracklist

1.Its In the Mix (Introduction)

2.Horizon Island feat. Gabby!

3.Scam Likely (interlude)

4.Hibachi feat. Key!

5.Dapper Dan Leather

6.Pick Up On Line 6

7.Its Yours pt. 2

8.All or Nothing feat. Larry June

9.Too Bad feat. Pell & Atrak

10.I’m Coming Over There feat Guapdad 4000

11.Lightwerk feat. 6LACK & JID

12.Strictly Business (EPMD)

13.Triumph pt. 2. feat. Pac Div & Don Cannon

14.Riding Clean feat. Nic Jr.

15.Low Sodium feat Chance The Rapper

16.Warm Handshakes