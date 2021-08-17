The Copyrights announce new album ‘Alone In A Dome,’ share new song “Halos”

Long-running Midwest poppy punks The Copyrights have announced a new album, Alone in a Dome, due October 22 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). The first single is "Halos," a super catchy, no-frills ripper that clocks in at under two minutes and finds The Copyrights doing what they do best.

Vocalist/bassist Adam Fletcher says, "It's been 7 years since we've released a new record and hopefully y'all haven't forgotten about us! We're excited to be joining the Fat Wreck Chords family, and we can't wait to get this album out into the world."

Listen to the new track below...

Tracklist

1 Part of the Landscape

2 Halos

3 Stuck in the Winter

4 Pretender

5 No Dissertation

6 Tell Molly

7 Before Midnight

8 No Such Thing as Grownups

9 That One Week

10 Brush Off

11 Enemies

12 On Division

