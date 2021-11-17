The Cribs announce North American Tour
The Cribs will have just announced a 2022 North American tour. Dates kick off on January 31 in Anaheim, CA and include stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, St. Paul, Chicago, Ferndale, Toronto, DC, Philadelphia, Cambridge, and NYC. All dates are listed below.
The L.A. show is at The Lodge Room on February 1 and there are two NYC shows, happening at Music Hall of Williamsburg on February 19 and Gramercy Theater on February 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time, but there's a Cribs presale starting Thursday, 11/18 at 10 AM local (use password WAKEFIELD).
The Cribs launched the Sonic Blew singles series this year, and the next installment will be out this Friday. You can listen to the previous single in the series, "The Day I Got Lost Again," below.
The Cribs - 2022 Tour Dates
Jan 31, 2022 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim
Feb 1, 2022 - The Lodge Room - Los Angeles
Feb 2, 2022 - The Independent - San Francisco
Feb 4, 2022 - Doug Fir - Portland
Feb 5, 2022 - Chop Suey (Early) - Seattle
Feb 6, 2022 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver
Feb 9, 2022 - Turf Club – St. Paul
Feb 10, 2022 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago
Feb 11, 2022 - Loving Touch - Ferndale
Feb 12, 2022 - Lee's Palace - Toronto
Feb 15, 2022 - Union Stage - Washington DC
Feb 17, 2022 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia
Feb 18, 2022 - The Sinclair - Cambridge
Feb 19, 2022 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn
Feb 20, 2022 - Gramercy Theater - New York City
March 1, 2022 – O2 Institute – Birmingham
March 2, 2022 – Waterfront – Norwich
March 4, 2022 – O2 Academy – Sheffield
March 6, 2022– Academy 1 – Manchester
March 8, 2022 – Boiler Shop – Newcastle
March 9, 2022– SWG3 – Glasgow
March 11, 2022 – Roundhouse – London
March 12, 2022 – Chalk – Brighton
March 13, 2022 – The Marble Factory – Bristol