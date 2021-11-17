The Cribs announce North American Tour

The Cribs will have just announced a 2022 North American tour. Dates kick off on January 31 in Anaheim, CA and include stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, St. Paul, Chicago, Ferndale, Toronto, DC, Philadelphia, Cambridge, and NYC. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. show is at The Lodge Room on February 1 and there are two NYC shows, happening at Music Hall of Williamsburg on February 19 and Gramercy Theater on February 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time, but there's a Cribs presale starting Thursday, 11/18 at 10 AM local (use password WAKEFIELD).

The Cribs launched the Sonic Blew singles series this year, and the next installment will be out this Friday. You can listen to the previous single in the series, "The Day I Got Lost Again," below.

The Cribs - 2022 Tour Dates

Jan 31, 2022 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim

Feb 1, 2022 - The Lodge Room - Los Angeles

Feb 2, 2022 - The Independent - San Francisco

Feb 4, 2022 - Doug Fir - Portland

Feb 5, 2022 - Chop Suey (Early) - Seattle

Feb 6, 2022 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver

Feb 9, 2022 - Turf Club – St. Paul

Feb 10, 2022 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago

Feb 11, 2022 - Loving Touch - Ferndale

Feb 12, 2022 - Lee's Palace - Toronto

Feb 15, 2022 - Union Stage - Washington DC

Feb 17, 2022 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia

Feb 18, 2022 - The Sinclair - Cambridge

Feb 19, 2022 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn

Feb 20, 2022 - Gramercy Theater - New York City

March 1, 2022 – O2 Institute – Birmingham

March 2, 2022 – Waterfront – Norwich

March 4, 2022 – O2 Academy – Sheffield

March 6, 2022– Academy 1 – Manchester

March 8, 2022 – Boiler Shop – Newcastle

March 9, 2022– SWG3 – Glasgow

March 11, 2022 – Roundhouse – London

March 12, 2022 – Chalk – Brighton

March 13, 2022 – The Marble Factory – Bristol