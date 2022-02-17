The Crystal Method tap Iggy Pop for new single “Post Punk” from first LP in 4 years

Electronica vets The Crystal Method are gearing up to release The Trip Out, their first album in four years. The album's closing track, "Post Punk," is a collaboration with producer Hyper -- a classic, throbbing Big Beat banger that features Iggy Pop. His unmistakable voice, rattling off lines like " “I don’t want to be a punk, I don’t want to belong to any of it" are actually sampled from footage in Jim Jarmusch's Iggy Pop documentary Gimme Danger.

The Crystal Method's Justin Kirkland told Rolling Stone's David Brown it took a while to get clearance for the samples, and just afterwards he had a chance meeting run-in with Jarmusch while DJing in a NYC club. “It was that hair, and that look of his,” Kirkland told Rolling Stone. “He said he heard the track and apologized for the delays. He said, ‘I was on vacation, but the track’s great.’ He was super-warm and generous.”

You can watch the "Post Punk" video below.

The Crystal Method are on tour now, with upcoming shows in New Orleans and Denver, plus more dates to follow in the spring. All dates are listed below.

You can pick up the Gimme Danger soundtrack, featuring classic Stooges tracks, on vinyl in the BV shop.

THE CRYSTAL METHOD - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, FEB 18 - The Crystal Method - Ohm Lounge - New Orleans, LA

Fri, FEB 25 - The Crystal Method - Knew Conscious - Denver, CO

Thu, MAY 19 - The Crystal Method - The Opera House - Toronto, Canada

Fri, MAY 20 - The Crystal Method - Maxwells - Waterloo, Canada

Sat, MAY 21 - The Crystal Method - Le National - Montreal, Canada

Thu, JUN 9 - The Crystal Method - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, Canada

Fri, JUN 10 - The Crystal Method - Pyramid Cabaret - Winnipeg, Canada

Thu, JUN 16 - The Crystal Method - The Starlight Room - Edmonton, Canada

Fri, JUN 17 - The Crystal Method - Commonwealth Bar & Stage - Calgary, Canada

Wed, DEC 7 - The Crystal Method - The Studio - Auckland, New Zealand

Fri, DEC 9 - The Crystal Method - The Factory Theatre - Marrickville, Australia

Sat, DEC 10 - The Crystal Method - Triffid - Newstead, Australia

Wed, DEC 14 - The Crystal Method - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia

Fri, DEC 16 - The Crystal Method - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

Sat, DEC 17 - The Crystal Method - Rosemount Hotel - North Perth, Australia