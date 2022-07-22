The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club & Zola Jesus played The Rooftop at Pier 17 (pics, setlists, video)

Three generations of goth-adjacent artists -- The Cult, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus -- are on the road together as an appealing triple bill. The "We Own the Night" tour hit NYC on Wednesday (7/20) at The Rooftop at Pier 17. For an outdoor show during a heatwave, there was a lot of leather on stage. Photos from the night by Ryan Muir are in this post.

The Cult have a new album, Under the Midnight Sun, out this October, and they played recent single "Give Me Mercy" mid-set, but kept things mostly to classics like "Fire Woman," "Wild Flower," "She Sells Sanctuary," "Rain," and "Love Removal Machine." Ian Astbury remains a feisty, fiery frontman -- he jumped in the crowd at their DC show earlier in the week to break up a fight -- and chided the Pier 17 crowd at one point for not showing enough energy. He can still wail, too.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club were not promoting a new album (their latest is 2018's Wrong Creatures) and stayed lean and mean with fuzzy, bluesy singles including "Spread Your Love," "Beat the Devil's Tattoo," "Spread Your Love," "Whatever Happened to My Rock 'n' Roll," their cover of "Let the Day Begin" by The Call (whose singer, Michael Been is the father of BRMC's Robert Levon Been), and more. The band have been reissuing their albums on vinyl recently and you can pick up our exclusive translucent green vinyl pressing of Howl (limited to 500 copies) and other BMRC vinyl in the BV shop.

Zola Jesus just released her sixth album, Arkhon, earlier this year, and played three songs off it during her short set, that also included "Soak," "Witness," "Night" and "Exhumed."

You can check out Pier 17 setlists for The Cult, BMRC and Zola Jesus, and video, below.

SETLIST: The Cult @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/20/2022

Rise

Sun King

Automatic Blues

Sweet Soul Sister

Soul Asylum

Edie (Ciao Baby)

Give Me Mercy

Wild Flower

Fire Woman

Rain

She Sells Sanctuary

New York City

Love Removal Machine

SETLIST: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/20/2022

Beat the Devil's Tattoo

Let the Day Begin

Red Eyes and Tears

Awake

Six Barrel Shotgun

American X

Shuffle Your Feet

Hate the Taste

Berlin

Spread Your Love

Whatever Happened to My Rock 'n' Roll (Punk Song)

SETLIST: Zola Jesus @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 7/20/2022

Lost

Undertow

Soak

Witness

Night

Exhumed

Sewn