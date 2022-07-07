The Cult prep new LP, share “Give Me Mercy”; tour with BRMC & Zola Jesus starts this week

The Cult have announced Under The Midnight Sun, their 11th album, which will be out October 7 via Black Hill Records. Still led by singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, the band worked with Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) on this one, which was named after a memorable festival experience in Finland one summer when the sun barely set. “People are laying on the grass, making out, drinking, smoking," says Astbury. "There were rows of flowers at the front of the stage from the performances earlier that evening. It was an incredible moment.”

The first single from the album is "Give Me Mercy," a signature Cult-style rocker full of Duffy's atmospheric guitarwork and big riffage and Astbury's still powerful pipes. Ian says, “I was absolutely enamored with this piece of music Billy had written, and it perfectly fit these thoughts I’d been having about our culture’s need to move past assumptions of duality. We need new language because words can’t express where we’re going.” Duffy adds, “‘Give Me Mercy’ has all the hallmarks of the new classic Cult to my ears … fresh yet familiar.”

You can watch the "Give Me Mercy" video below.

The Cult's tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus kicks off Friday in St Paul, MN and hits NYC on July 20 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. All dates are listed below.

The Cult - 2022 tour dates

July 8 - Palace Theatre - St Paul, MN *

July 9 - Cellular Stage at Summerfest- Milwaukee, WI

July 10 - The Factory at The District - Chesterfield, MO *

July 12 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL *

July 14 - PNC at Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH *

July 15 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Dayton, OH *

July 16 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *

July 19 - The Anthem - Washington, DC *

July 20 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY *

July 22 - Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA *

July 23 - Leader Bank Pavillion - Boston, MA *

July 24 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT *

July 26 - Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY *

July 27 - Meadowbrook Amphitheater - Detroit, MI *

July 29 - Hogs for Hospice Charity Event at Seacliff Park - Leamington, ON

July 30 - Casino Rama - Orilla, ON

* w/ Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus