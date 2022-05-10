The Cult touring w/ Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus (BV presale for NYC show)

The Cult have announced the "We Own the Night" tour, which will have them out this summer with fellow dark riders Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus. The tour gets started July 8 in St. Paul and includes stops in Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, New Haven, Detroit, and more. There are also Cult shows in Milwaukee and Ontario that do not include BRMC or Zola. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop happens July 20 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, May 12 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the We Own the Night tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local time.

Zola Jesus has a new album, Arkhon, on the way next month.

The Cult are wrapping up a North American spring tour this week.

The Cult / BRMC / Zola Jesus - 2022 Tour:

July 8: Saint Paul, MN — Palace Theatre

July 10: Chesterfield, MO — The Factory at The District

July 12: Chicago, IL — Riviera Theater

July 14: Cincinnati, OH — PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

July 15: Dayton, OH — Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 16: Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

July 19: Washington, DC — The Anthem

July 20: New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17, Seaport District NYC

July 22: Philadelphia, PA — The Metropolitan Opera House

July 23: Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

July 24: New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

July 26: Syracuse, NY — Crouse-Hinds Theater

July 27: Detroit, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre