The Cure announce 2022 UK / European tour, drop more hints of new album

The Cure will be busy next year, having just announced a 44-date European and UK tour that begins October 6 in Riga, Latvia and wraps up December 11 at London's SSE Arena in Wembley. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time. The band have confirmed that Simon Gallup, who quit the group briefly earlier this year, will in the lineup. All dates are listed below.

NME notes that the press release for the tour says attendees will be treated to a 135-minute performance, and there is mention of "67-minute" new album still to be announced. Stay tuned for more on that and hopefully North American dates, too.

You can pick up classic Cure albums on vinyl in the BV shop.

THE CURE - 2022 TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

06 – ARENA, Riga, Latvia

08 – HARTWALL ARENA, Helsinki, Finland

10 – AVICII ARENA, Stockholm, Sweden

12 – SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway

13 – SCANDINAVIUM, Gothenburg, Sweden

14 – ROYAL ARENA, Copenhagen, Denmark

16 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, Hamburg, Germany

17 – QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA, Leipzig, Germany

18 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, Berlin, Germany

20 – TAURON ARENA, Krakow, Poland

21 – ATLAS ARENA, Lodz, Poland

23 – MARX HALLE, Vienna, Austria

24 – O2 ARENA, Prague 9, Czech Republic

26 – ARENA, Budapest, Hungary

27 – ARENA, Zagreb, Croatia

29 – OLYMPIAHALLE, Munich, Germany

31 – UNIPOL ARENA, Bologna, Italy

NOVEMBER

01 – MANDELA FORUM, Florence, Italy

03 – KIOENE ARENA, Padova, Italy

04 – FORUM, Milan, Italy

06 – ARENA, Geneva, Switzerland

07 – HALLE TONY GARNIER, Lyon, France

08 – SUD DE FRANCE ARENA, Montpellier, France

10 – PALAU SANT JORDI, Barcelona, Spain

11 – WIZINK CENTER, Madrid, Spain

13 – ZENITH, Toulouse, France

14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France

15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France

17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany

18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France

19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland

21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany

22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany

23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium

25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – STADE, Lievin, France

28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France

DECEMBER

01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

