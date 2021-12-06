The Cure announce 2022 UK / European tour, drop more hints of new album
The Cure will be busy next year, having just announced a 44-date European and UK tour that begins October 6 in Riga, Latvia and wraps up December 11 at London's SSE Arena in Wembley. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time. The band have confirmed that Simon Gallup, who quit the group briefly earlier this year, will in the lineup. All dates are listed below.
NME notes that the press release for the tour says attendees will be treated to a 135-minute performance, and there is mention of "67-minute" new album still to be announced. Stay tuned for more on that and hopefully North American dates, too.
You can pick up classic Cure albums on vinyl in the BV shop.
THE CURE - 2022 TOUR DATES
OCTOBER
06 – ARENA, Riga, Latvia
08 – HARTWALL ARENA, Helsinki, Finland
10 – AVICII ARENA, Stockholm, Sweden
12 – SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway
13 – SCANDINAVIUM, Gothenburg, Sweden
14 – ROYAL ARENA, Copenhagen, Denmark
16 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, Hamburg, Germany
17 – QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA, Leipzig, Germany
18 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, Berlin, Germany
20 – TAURON ARENA, Krakow, Poland
21 – ATLAS ARENA, Lodz, Poland
23 – MARX HALLE, Vienna, Austria
24 – O2 ARENA, Prague 9, Czech Republic
26 – ARENA, Budapest, Hungary
27 – ARENA, Zagreb, Croatia
29 – OLYMPIAHALLE, Munich, Germany
31 – UNIPOL ARENA, Bologna, Italy
NOVEMBER
01 – MANDELA FORUM, Florence, Italy
03 – KIOENE ARENA, Padova, Italy
04 – FORUM, Milan, Italy
06 – ARENA, Geneva, Switzerland
07 – HALLE TONY GARNIER, Lyon, France
08 – SUD DE FRANCE ARENA, Montpellier, France
10 – PALAU SANT JORDI, Barcelona, Spain
11 – WIZINK CENTER, Madrid, Spain
13 – ZENITH, Toulouse, France
14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France
15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France
17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany
18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France
19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland
21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany
22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany
23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium
25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – STADE, Lievin, France
28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France
DECEMBER
01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland
02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland
04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland
06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England
07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England
08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales
11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
