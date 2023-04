The Cure announce more North American tour dates, continue to fight scalpers

The Cure have announced more North American dates for their Shows of a Lost World Tour, including Portland and additional shows in San Diego, Montreal and Atlanta. All dates are listed below.

Robert Smith writes: "EVERYONE WITH A PREVIOUSLY ISSUED BUT UNSUCCESSFUL VERIFIED FAN CODE FROM ANY MARKET WILL HAVE FIRST OPTION TO BUY TICKETS – SALES OPEN FRI 7TH APR @ 10AM LOCAL TIME – LIMIT OF X4 TICKETS PER PERSON & ALL TICKETS NON-TRANSFERRABLE. VF FANS WILL BE NOTIFIED ON THU 6TH APR 2/5.PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE DON’T BUY TICKETS IF YOU DON’T INTEND GOING TO THE SHOW!!! IF THERE ARE STILL TICKETS LEFT THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC ONSALE FROM SATURDAY 8TH APRIL."

Robert Smith also says details of shows in Mexico and seven of the 12 sovereign state of South America will be announced before the end of the month. The tour includes three sold-out shows at NYC's Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Robert Smith continues to keep his word on trying to keep ticket prices reasonable for fans and to stop scalpers. Last week, he wrote on Twitter: "BEWARE ANOTHER SCALPER SCAM: OFFERING TO SELL/SEND ACCOUNT LOGIN DETAILS TO GET AROUND TM TRANSFER LIMITATIONS… ANY/ALL TICKETS OBTAINED IN THIS WAY WILL BE CANCELED, AND ORIGINAL FEES PAID ON THOSE TICKETS WILL NOT BE REFUNDED...ORIGINAL FEES PAID ON THOSE TICKETS WILL BE DONATED TO AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL, AND THE TICKETS THEMSELVES WILL BE RESOLD TO FANS."

Smith also shared that "Approx 7k tickets across approx 2200 orders have been cancelled. These are tickets acquired with fake accounts / listed on secondary resale sites. TM have identified specific locations from secondary postings." He also told fans if they believe their tickets were wrongly canceled to contact Ticketmaster Support. He closed with, "THIS ONGOING TM 'CONVERSATION' IS NOT TAKING PLACE IN A VACUUM... THE SYSTEM THAT VALUES PROFIT OVER PEOPLE IS REALLY WHAT NEEDS TO BE CHANGED."

THE CURE - SHOWS OF A LOST WORLD TOUR 2023

MAY '23

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

12 HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER

13 DALLAS, TX DOS EQUIS PAVILION

14 AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM ISLETA AMPHITHEATER

18 PHOENIX, AZ DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU AMPHITHEATRE

21 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU AMPHITHEATRE

23 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

24 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

25 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE

31 PORTLAND, OR MODA CENTER

JUNE '23

01 SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

02 VANCOUVER, BC ROGERS ARENA

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

06 DENVER, CO FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER

10 CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER

11 CLEVELAND, OH BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

13 DETROIT, MI PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE

14 TORONTO, ON BUDWEISER STAGE

16 MONTREAL, QC QC BELL CENTRE

17 MONTREAL, QC QC BELL CENTRE

18 BOSTON, MA XFINITY CENTER

20 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

21 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

22 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA WELLS FARGO CENTER

25 COLUMBIA, MD MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

27 ATLANTA, GA STATE FARM ARENA

28 ATLANTA, GA STATE FARM ARENA

29 TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA

JULY '23

01 MIAMI, FL MIAMI-DADE ARENA