The Cure announce North American tour

The Cure have announced North American dates of their A Lost World tour, which include three nights at LA's Hollywood Bowl and three nights at NYC's Madison Square Garden on June 20-22. The Twilight Sad open all dates -- check out their full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan on March 15 at 10 AM local time.

The Cure write: "THE CURE HAVE AGREED ALL TICKET PRICES, AND APART FROM A FEW HOLLYWOOD BOWL CHARITY SEATS, THERE WILL BE NO ‘PLATINUM’ OR ‘DYNAMICALLY PRICED’ TICKETS ON THIS TOUR."

The band teased the tour earlier this week, and Robert Smith just remixed Noel Gallagher's new single.

THE CURE - 2023 A LOST WORLD TOUR

MAY '23

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

12 HOUSTON, TX TOYOTA CENTER

13 DALLAS, TX DOS EQUIS PAVILION

14 AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM ISLETA AMPHITHEATER

18 PHOENIX, AZ DESERT DIAMOND ARENA

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU AMPHITHEATRE

23 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

24 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

25 LOS ANGELES, CA HOLLYWOOD BOWL

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE

JUNE '23

01 SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

02 VANCOUVER, BC ROGERS ARENA

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

06 DENVER, CO FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN XCEL ENERGY CENTER

10 CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER

11 CLEVELAND, OH BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

13 DETROIT, MI PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE

14 TORONTO, ON BUDWEISER STAGE

16 MONTREAL, QCBELL CENTRE

18 BOSTON, MA XFINITY CENTER

20 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

21 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

22 NEW YORK, NY MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA WELLS FARGO CENTER

25 COLUMBIA, MD MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

27 ATLANTA, GA STATE FARM ARENA

29 TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA

JULY '23

01 MIAMI, FL MIAMI-DADE ARENA