The Cure announce ‘Wish’ 30th anniversary deluxe edition ft. 24 previously unreleased tracks

The Cure's Wish turned 30 earlier this year, and the band have just announced 30th anniversary editions of the album that will be out October 7 via Rhino. Those include a 45-track deluxe CD edition that was compiled by Robert Smith and features 24 previously unreleased tracks.

The original album -- including singles "Friday I'm In Love,' "High," and "A Letter to Elise" -- has been newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. Among the tracks on the 3-CD deluxe edition: 21 previously unreleased demos, including four studio vocal demos from 1990 and 17 instrumental demos from 1991, nine of which are previously unreleased songs. There are also four tracks from the mail-order only cassette Lost Wishes, released in 1993, which have never appeared on CD or digitally, as well as "A Wendy Band" from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, a previously unheard mix of "From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea," five rare 12” mixes, and an unheard live version of "End" from Paris Bercy in October of 1992.

You can listen to "Uyea Sound [Dim-D mix]" and check out the tracklist and deluxe CD packaging below.

The 30th anniversary edition of Wish will be out on 3xCD, double LP, single CD, and digitally on October 7.

Meanwhile, The Cure's tour is set to start October 7 in Riga, Latvia and Robert Smith says the band will be playing songs from their long-awaited new album on this trek. Whether there is concrete news about the album remains to be seen. Stay tuned.

Wish (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition):

CD1: Original album remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01 Open

02 High

03 Apart

04 From the Edge of the Green Sea

05 Wendy Time

06 Doing The Unstuck

07 Friday I’m in Love

08 Trust

09 A Letter to Elise

10 Cut

11 To Wish Impossible Things

12 End

CD2: Demos – all previously unreleased versions

01 The Big Hand [1990 Demo]

02 Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away”

03 A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut”

04 Wendy Time [1990 Demo]

05 This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo]

06 Scared as You [Instrumental Demo]

07 To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo]

08 Apart [Instrumental Demo]

09 T7 [Instrumental Demo]

10 Now Is the Time [Instrumental Demo]

11 Miss van Gogh [Instrumental Demo]

12 T6 [Instrumental Demo]

13 Play [Instrumental Demo]

14 A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo]

15 Halo [Instrumental Demo]

16 Trust [Instrumental Demo]

17 Abetabw [Instrumental Demo]

18 T8 [Instrumental Demo]

19 Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo]

20 Swing Change [Instrumental Demo]

21 Frogfish [Instrumental Demo]

CD3: Lost Wishes / studio out-takes / 12” remixes / live / rare / previously unreleased

01 Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix]

02 Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix]

03 Off to Sleep… [Dim-D Mix]

04 The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix]

05 A Wendy Band [Instrumental]

06 From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix]

07 Open [Fix Mix]

08 High [Higher Mix]

09 Doing the Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix]

10 Friday I’m in Love [Strangelove Mix]

11 A Letter to Elise [Blue Mix]

12 End [Paris Live 92]