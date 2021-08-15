The Cure bassist Simon Gallup says he and the band have parted ways

Simon Gallup, longtime bassist for The Cure, says he and the band have parted ways. In a public post on his Facebook on Saturday, he wrote, "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure ! Good luck to them all." When someone asked what happened he replied “just got fed up of betrayal.”

The longest standing member in The Cure other than Robert Smith, Gallup first joined the band in 1979. He left the group in 1982 during the Pornography tour, but rejoined in 1984 and has been in the band ever since. There has been no statement from The Cure or Robert Smith. Keyboardist Roger O'Donnell (who's been in the band off and on since 1987) -- probably jokingly -- Tweeted on Saturday, "A friend just told me they saw Lol in the Guitar Centre buying a bass???????" in reference to former Cure member Lol Tolhurst.

The Cure have been working on a new album (three new albums?) though there is still no release date set, or any other concrete information.

--

