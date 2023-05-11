The Cure played deep cuts, hits & new songs at North American tour kickoff (pics, setlist, video)

Here we go! The North American leg of The Cure's Shows of a Lost World Tour began Wednesday night (5/10) in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. As they've done for most of this tour, they opened and closed the main set with new songs "Alone" and "Endsong," respectively, and also played a couple other freshies, "A Fragile Thing" and "Nothing is Forever."

The Cure also dusted off a couple songs -- Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me's "A Thousand Hours" and Head on the Door's "Six Different Ways" -- for their first live plays since 1987. New Orleans also got plenty of classics across a nearly three-hour set, including "Pictures of You," "A Night Like This," "A Forest," "Lovesong," "Push," "Shake Dog Shake," "Fascination Street," "From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea," "Lullaby," "Friday I'm in Love," and "Close to Me," and more, before closing their lengthy second encore with "In Between Days," "Just Like Heaven," and "Boys Don't Cry."

The Cure's tour hits Houston on Friday, and rolls into NYC for three shows at Madison Square Garden on June 20-22.

SETLIST: The Cure @ Smoothie King Center 5/10/2023

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

The Last Day of Summer

A Fragile Thing

Cold

Burn

Fascination Street

Push

Play for Today

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore 1:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

Want

A Thousand Hours

At Night

A Forest

Encore 2:

Lullaby

Six Different Ways

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Doing the Unstuck

Close to me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don't Cry