The Cure played deep cuts, hits & new songs at North American tour kickoff (pics, setlist, video)
Here we go! The North American leg of The Cure's Shows of a Lost World Tour began Wednesday night (5/10) in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. As they've done for most of this tour, they opened and closed the main set with new songs "Alone" and "Endsong," respectively, and also played a couple other freshies, "A Fragile Thing" and "Nothing is Forever."
The Cure also dusted off a couple songs -- Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss Me's "A Thousand Hours" and Head on the Door's "Six Different Ways" -- for their first live plays since 1987. New Orleans also got plenty of classics across a nearly three-hour set, including "Pictures of You," "A Night Like This," "A Forest," "Lovesong," "Push," "Shake Dog Shake," "Fascination Street," "From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea," "Lullaby," "Friday I'm in Love," and "Close to Me," and more, before closing their lengthy second encore with "In Between Days," "Just Like Heaven," and "Boys Don't Cry."
The Cure's tour hits Houston on Friday, and rolls into NYC for three shows at Madison Square Garden on June 20-22.
SETLIST: The Cure @ Smoothie King Center 5/10/2023
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
The Last Day of Summer
A Fragile Thing
Cold
Burn
Fascination Street
Push
Play for Today
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore 1:
I Can Never Say Goodbye
Want
A Thousand Hours
At Night
A Forest
Encore 2:
Lullaby
Six Different Ways
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Doing the Unstuck
Close to me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don't Cry