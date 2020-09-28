The Cure, Pulp, The Who, Paul McCartney & more streaming unseen footage for Teenage Cancer Trust

Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK organization that creates cancer services for young people, have an annual concert series at London's Royal Albert Hall organized by The Who's Roger Daltrey that couldn't happen this year for obvious reasons, but they'll take to the virtual arena instead by streaming previously unseen footage by The Who, Paul McCartney, Pulp, The Cure, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, Muse, Them Crooked Vultures, and more.

'Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen' will stream one concert a day at 8 PM BST (3 PM ET) from October 8 to October 18, though 10/18 is only showing a 20-minute edit of The Cure's performance (recorded in 2014) and the full show will air on 10/31. The announcement reads:

Teenage Cancer Trust has launched a YouTube channel featuring exclusive and compelling music content to raise vital funds to support young people facing cancer across the UK. Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen is an incredible archive of never-before-seen footage of live performances at the Royal Albert Hall through the years in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. This content will be free for fans to view but the artists and the charity are urging fans to donate. Driven by our patron Roger Daltrey, a who’s who of world-class musical talent has played Teenage Cancer Trust’s gigs at the Royal Albert Hall over the last 20 years. All so young people with cancer get the support they deserve. And now music legends are stepping up again, donating this exclusive footage to help make sure every young person with cancer can get support from specialist Teenage Cancer Trust nurses or youth support teams. Because in 2020 that vital support is at risk.

Paul McCartney's set (recorded in 2012) airs on 10/11, Pulp (also recorded in 2012) on 10/14, The Who on 10/17. Full schedule and trailer below. More info at Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen's website.

In the announcement, Roger Daltrey said;

So here we are, six months into one of the strangest times in living memory. Where everyone has had some sense of what isolation, even for short periods, can do to the state of our mental health. Without the environment and services that Teenage Cancer Trust provide within our NHS, specifically for this age group, isolation throughout their lengthy treatments becomes a strong possibility. Through Teenage Cancer Trust, the UK has led the world in recognising the specific issues that this age group with cancer suffer. Please donate generously to make sure this vital work continues through these difficult times. I know things are really tight for everyone at the moment, our whole business is out of work. if you’re watching this on YouTube, understand this is there for a function - to raise money for a charity - the charity is desperately in need of the money to keep its services going. So, if you can donate even the price of a coffee, anything it will really help. l'm sure the audiences for these artists will be very high and if all of you just put $10 in, or £5, that would be a huge amount if money to get us through this year. Because we want to be there for you in case you ever need us, or your family ever needs us. Don’t let this virus destroy it.

There will also be an accompanying raffle where you can win the hand-painted Schecter guitar Robert Smith played during The Cure’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows in 2014, among other items. Daltrey said to NME, "Robert painted that guitar himself, and he’s a really good man. He’s so unconditional in everything he does for us."

Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen Schedule

Thursday October 8: Ed Sheeran

Friday October 9: Muse

Saturday October 10: Rudimental

Sunday October 11: Paul McCartney

Monday October 12: Paul Weller

Tuesday October 13: Stereophonics

Wednesday October 14: Pulp

Thursday October 15: Noel Gallagher

Friday October 16: Them Crooked Vultures

Saturday October 17: The Who

Sunday October 18: The Cure (20-minute edit)

Saturday October 31: The Cure (full show)