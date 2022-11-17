The Cure, Ronnie James Dio, Pantera & more Funko Pops announced & on sale

Ronnie James Dio, Dee Snider, members of The Cure, Pantera, and more are becoming Funko Pops. The company has announced a new line of music-related vinyl figures, Polapalooza 2022. They include Notorious B.I.G. (packaged with the cover of Born Again); Flavor Flav (featuring his signature clock and Viking helmet); Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Roger O'Donnell, Jason Cooper, and Reeves Gabrels of The Cure (packaged together); Ronnie James Dio (who has a mic in one hand and is throwing up devil horns with the other); Dee Snider of Twisted Sister; a glow-in-the-dark Iron Maiden four-pack featuring Eddies from Life After Death, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, Nights of the Dead, and Somewhere in Time; and Philip Anselmo, Vinnie Paul, Dimebag Darrell, and Rex Brown of Pantera (packaged together).

