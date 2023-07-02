The Cure saved “The Lovecats” for the final show of their North American tour in Miami (setlist, video)

The North American leg of The Cure's Shows of a Lost World tour wrapped up on Saturday night at Miami's Kaseya Center. Like all dates on this tour, Robert Smith and company played marathon set full of hits, deep cuts and new songs. They also saved something special for the final show, playing "The Lovecats" for the first time on this tour, dropped into the all-hits second encore between "Lullaby" and "The Walk." Watch video of that and a few other songs from Miami, along with the setlist, below.

The Cure will be back in the US in September to play Riot Fest.

Check out pics, video, setlists and reviews of The Cure's three nights at Madison Square Garden.

the cure miami loading...

SETLIST: The Cure @ Kaseya Center, Miami 7/1/2023

Alone

Pictures of You

A Fragile Thing

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

Burn

Charlotte Sometimes

Push

Play for Today

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

Trust

Plainsong

Prayers for Rain

Disintegration

Encore 2:

Lullaby

The Lovecats

The Walk

Friday I'm in Love

Close to Me

Why Can't I Be You?

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don't Cry

10:15 Saturday Night

Killing an Arab