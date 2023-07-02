The Cure saved “The Lovecats” for the final show of their North American tour in Miami (setlist, video)
The North American leg of The Cure's Shows of a Lost World tour wrapped up on Saturday night at Miami's Kaseya Center. Like all dates on this tour, Robert Smith and company played marathon set full of hits, deep cuts and new songs. They also saved something special for the final show, playing "The Lovecats" for the first time on this tour, dropped into the all-hits second encore between "Lullaby" and "The Walk." Watch video of that and a few other songs from Miami, along with the setlist, below.
The Cure will be back in the US in September to play Riot Fest.
Check out pics, video, setlists and reviews of The Cure's three nights at Madison Square Garden.
SETLIST: The Cure @ Kaseya Center, Miami 7/1/2023
Alone
Pictures of You
A Fragile Thing
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
Burn
Charlotte Sometimes
Push
Play for Today
A Forest
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore:
I Can Never Say Goodbye
Trust
Plainsong
Prayers for Rain
Disintegration
Encore 2:
Lullaby
The Lovecats
The Walk
Friday I'm in Love
Close to Me
Why Can't I Be You?
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don't Cry
10:15 Saturday Night
Killing an Arab