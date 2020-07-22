The Cure say new LP will be their “most intense, saddest” yet…when they finish it

Back in October, Robert Smith told Spanish site Zócalo that The Cure had three albums in the works, the first of which was "dark" and "intense" and might be out by Christmas. Well that didn't happen but, via NME, longtime keyboardist Roger O'Donnell spoke to Classic Pop magazine in their latest issue and talked a little bit about the status of the still-TBA record which has been brewing for a while. “Four years ago, I said to Robert, ‘We have to make one more record,” O’Donnell said. “It has to be the most intense, saddest, most dramatic and most emotional record we’ve ever made, and then we can just walk away from it.’ He agreed. Listening to the demos, it is that record. I think everybody will be happy with it."

O'Donnell also said, "The problem is, it’s 12 years since the last album so it becomes precious. When you’ve got a back catalogue like The Cure, it’s a lot to live up to. Robert has said, ‘if The Cure say any more, it had better be important and it had better be fucking good’...It is, it’s going to be an amazing record. I just suggest a little patience.”

The Cure had a few 2020 UK/EU festival dates which got canceled due to the pandemic.

In other news, former Cure drummer/keyboardist Lol Tolhurst has formed a new duo with former Siouxsie & The Banshees drummer Budgie.

You can also watch The Cure play the Berg en Bos festival in 1980 along with a few other classic post-punk live performances.

