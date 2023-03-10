The Cure talk ticketing: “we want the tour to be affordable for all fans”

The Cure announced North American dates for their A Lost World Tour on Thursday, and made a lot of fans happy by announcing, "apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour."

They have now released another statement on this. "We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show," they write. "Our ticketing partners have agreed to help us stop scalpers from getting in the way; to help minimise resale and keep prices at face value, tickets for this tour will not be transferable. If something comes up that prevents a fan from being able to use a ticket they have purchased, they will be able resell it on a face value ticket exchange."

"Unfortunately, despite our desire to protect our low ticket prices for fans, the states of NY, IL and CO make this very difficult," the statement continues. "They actually have laws in place that protect scalpers! For shows in these states we urge fans to buy or sell tickets to one another on face value exchanges like twickets.live and cashortrade.org. Fans should avoid buying tickets that are being resold at inflated prices by scalpers, and the sites that host these scalpers should refrain from reselling tickets for our shows."

Ticket prices have not been announced yet for The Cure's North American tour, but tickets go on Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale on March 15 at 10 AM local time. You'll need to register by Monday, March 13 at 10 AM local for your chance at getting tickets.

The Cure will play three NYC shows at Madison Square Garden on June 20-22. All dates, which are with The Twilight Sad, are here.