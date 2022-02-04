The Cure’s Robert Smith: “my desire to release a new album is overwhelming!”
In the world of things we know about The Cure in 2022: they are definitely touring and we're hoping they'll finally release the album Robert Smith has been promising for years. The band just announced that they've added a third night at London's SSE Arena at Wembley in December, and those concerts wrap up their fall European/UK tour. Updated dates are listed below.
With that news, Robert went on Twitter with his caps lock on to address some questions fans around the world are wondering. "YES, WE WILL BE PLAYING A LOT OF OTHER SHOWS IN PLACES THAT ARE NOT EUROPE... BUT THERE DOESN'T SEEM MUCH POINT ANNOUNCING ANY MORE THAN THAT UNTIL WE ANNOUNCE ACTUAL DATES... WHICH WILL BE VERY SOON."
And then on the subject of new music, he tweeted, "WE WILL BE PERFORMING SONGS FROM A NEW ALBUM WHEN WE NEXT PLAY... OR WE WON'T BE PLAYING AT ALL! AND I REALLY WANT TO PLAY... SO THAT MEANS..." and then finally "...IT MEANS MY DESIRE TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM IS OVERWHELMING! X"
The initial press release for the UK/EU tour mentioned a new "67-minute album." Will we finally get it this year? Stay tuned!
You can pick up The Cure's Wild Mood Swings on picture disc vinyl in the BV shop.
THE CURE - 2022 TOUR DATES
OCTOBER
06 – ARENA, Riga, Latvia
08 – HARTWALL ARENA, Helsinki, Finland
10 – AVICII ARENA, Stockholm, Sweden
12 – SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway
13 – SCANDINAVIUM, Gothenburg, Sweden
14 – ROYAL ARENA, Copenhagen, Denmark
16 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, Hamburg, Germany
17 – QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA, Leipzig, Germany
18 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, Berlin, Germany
20 – TAURON ARENA, Krakow, Poland
21 – ATLAS ARENA, Lodz, Poland
23 – MARX HALLE, Vienna, Austria
24 – O2 ARENA, Prague 9, Czech Republic
26 – ARENA, Budapest, Hungary
27 – ARENA, Zagreb, Croatia
29 – OLYMPIAHALLE, Munich, Germany
31 – UNIPOL ARENA, Bologna, Italy
NOVEMBER
01 – MANDELA FORUM, Florence, Italy
03 – KIOENE ARENA, Padova, Italy
04 – FORUM, Milan, Italy
06 – ARENA, Geneva, Switzerland
07 – HALLE TONY GARNIER, Lyon, France
08 – SUD DE FRANCE ARENA, Montpellier, France
10 – PALAU SANT JORDI, Barcelona, Spain
11 – WIZINK CENTER, Madrid, Spain
13 – ZENITH, Toulouse, France
14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France
15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France
17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany
18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France
19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland
21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany
22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany
23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium
25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – STADE, Lievin, France
28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France
DECEMBER
01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland
02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland
04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland
06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England
07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England
08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales
11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
12 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
13 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
