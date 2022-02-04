The Cure’s Robert Smith: “my desire to release a new album is overwhelming!”

In the world of things we know about The Cure in 2022: they are definitely touring and we're hoping they'll finally release the album Robert Smith has been promising for years. The band just announced that they've added a third night at London's SSE Arena at Wembley in December, and those concerts wrap up their fall European/UK tour. Updated dates are listed below.

With that news, Robert went on Twitter with his caps lock on to address some questions fans around the world are wondering. "YES, WE WILL BE PLAYING A LOT OF OTHER SHOWS IN PLACES THAT ARE NOT EUROPE... BUT THERE DOESN'T SEEM MUCH POINT ANNOUNCING ANY MORE THAN THAT UNTIL WE ANNOUNCE ACTUAL DATES... WHICH WILL BE VERY SOON."

And then on the subject of new music, he tweeted, "WE WILL BE PERFORMING SONGS FROM A NEW ALBUM WHEN WE NEXT PLAY... OR WE WON'T BE PLAYING AT ALL! AND I REALLY WANT TO PLAY... SO THAT MEANS..." and then finally "...IT MEANS MY DESIRE TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM IS OVERWHELMING! X"

The initial press release for the UK/EU tour mentioned a new "67-minute album." Will we finally get it this year? Stay tuned!

THE CURE - 2022 TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

06 – ARENA, Riga, Latvia

08 – HARTWALL ARENA, Helsinki, Finland

10 – AVICII ARENA, Stockholm, Sweden

12 – SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway

13 – SCANDINAVIUM, Gothenburg, Sweden

14 – ROYAL ARENA, Copenhagen, Denmark

16 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, Hamburg, Germany

17 – QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA, Leipzig, Germany

18 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, Berlin, Germany

20 – TAURON ARENA, Krakow, Poland

21 – ATLAS ARENA, Lodz, Poland

23 – MARX HALLE, Vienna, Austria

24 – O2 ARENA, Prague 9, Czech Republic

26 – ARENA, Budapest, Hungary

27 – ARENA, Zagreb, Croatia

29 – OLYMPIAHALLE, Munich, Germany

31 – UNIPOL ARENA, Bologna, Italy

NOVEMBER

01 – MANDELA FORUM, Florence, Italy

03 – KIOENE ARENA, Padova, Italy

04 – FORUM, Milan, Italy

06 – ARENA, Geneva, Switzerland

07 – HALLE TONY GARNIER, Lyon, France

08 – SUD DE FRANCE ARENA, Montpellier, France

10 – PALAU SANT JORDI, Barcelona, Spain

11 – WIZINK CENTER, Madrid, Spain

13 – ZENITH, Toulouse, France

14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France

15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France

17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany

18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France

19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland

21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany

22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany

23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium

25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – STADE, Lievin, France

28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France

DECEMBER

01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

12 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

13 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

--

