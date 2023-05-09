The Cure’s Robert Smith urges Louisiana lawmakers not to pass scalper-friendly bill
The Cure's Robert Smith has been extremely active in efforts to keep tickets to the band's upcoming "Shows of a Lost World" North American tour out of the hands of scalpers (as well as taking on Ticketmaster to lower service fees), and his advocacy for fair ticketing practices extends beyond his own shows. He's drawn attention to HB #341, a bill under consideration by the Louisiana legislature. He writes:
THE LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE (HB #341) IS CONSIDERING A RESELLERS-BACKED BILL TO BAN FAN-TO-FAN EXCHANGES (LIKE THE ONE WE ARE USING ON OUR 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR TO TRY AND LIMIT/STOP SCALPING AND BOTS). THE BILL HAS ALREADY PASSED THE HOUSE...
…AND IS UP FOR CONSIDERATION IN THE STATE SENATE. THERE IS A HEARING THIS WEDNESDAY MORNING… LOUISIANA LAWMAKERS! PLEASE DON’T PASS THIS BILL! EMPOWER THE ARTISTS, NOT THE SCALPERS AND THE BOTS! #ShowsOfALostWorld2023
COMMERCIAL LOBBYING CORRUPTS DEMOCRACY X
The text of the bill, which is sponsored by Republical Paula P. Davis, reads:
Abstract: Provides for the resale of certain entertainment and sporting event tickets.
Proposed law provides for certain definitions with respect to event ticketing. Additionally, proposed law defines "nontransferable ticketing" as prohibiting the resell or exchange of a ticket or limiting the ticket holder to exchange the ticket exclusively through means provided by the ticket issuer. Proposed law provides that a ticket issuer may use a nontransferable ticketing system only if the ticket holder is offered to purchase the same ticket in a transferable form at the initial time of sale.
Proposed law provides that the following shall not be penalized on the grounds that a ticket is resold:
(1) The ticket holder of the resold ticket.
(2) The ticket holder that offers the ticket for sale.
(3) A ticket platform.
Proposed law provides that a ticket issuer or venue operator may:
(1) Maintain and enforce policies with respect to conduct, behavior, or age.
(2) Establish limits on the quantity of tickets purchased.
Proposed law provides that a ticket issuer or venue operator shall not transfer or resell tickets for a private event or a targeted promotion.
(Adds R.S. 4:1.1)
Summary of Amendments Adopted by House
The House Floor Amendments to the engrossed bill:
1. Clarify language in proposed law prohibiting denial of access, discrimination, or penalty against a ticket holder.
North American "Shows of a Lost World" dates begin on Wednesday (5/10) in New Orleans. See all dates below.
THE CURE: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
10 MAY 2023 SMOOTHIE KING CENTER NEW ORLEANS
12 MAY 2023 TOYOTA CENTER HOUSTON
13 MAY 2023 DOS EQUIS PAVILION DALLAS
14 MAY 2023 MOODY CENTER AUSTIN
16 MAY 2023 ISLETA AMPHITHEATER ALBUQUERQUE
18 MAY 2023 DESERT DIAMOND ARENA PHOENIX
20 MAY 2023 NICU AMPHITHEATRE SAN DIEGO
21 MAY 2023 NICU AMPHITHEATRE SAN DIEGO
23 MAY 2023 HOLLYWOOD BOWL LOS ANGELES
24 MAY 2023 HOLLYWOOD BOWL LOS ANGELES
25 MAY 2023 HOLLYWOOD BOWL LOS ANGELES
27 MAY 2023 SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE SAN FRANCISCO
29 MAY 2023 SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE SAN FRANCISCO
31 MAY 2023 MODA CENTER Portland
01 JUN 2023 CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA SEATTLE
02 JUN 2023 ROGERS ARENA VANCOUVER
04 JUN 2023 VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA SALT LAKE CITY
06 JUN 2023 FIDDLER’S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE DENVER
08 JUN 2023 XCEL ENERGY CENTER MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL
10 JUN 2023 UNITED CENTER CHICAGO
11 JUN 2023 BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER CLEVELAND
13 JUN 2023 PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE DETROIT
14 JUN 2023 BUDWEISER STAGE TORONTO
16 JUN 2023 BELL CENTRE MONTREAL
17 JUN 2023 BELL CENTRE MONTREAL
18 JUN 2023 XFINITY CENTER BOSTON
20 JUN 2023 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK
21 JUN 2023 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK
22 JUN 2023 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK
24 JUN 2023 WELLS FARGO CENTER PHILADELPHIA
25 JUN 2023 MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION COLUMBIA
27 JUN 2023 STATE FARM ARENA ATLANTA
28 JUN 2023 STATE FARM ARENA ATLANTA
29 JUN 2023 AMALIE ARENA TAMPA
01 JUL 2023 KASEYA CENTER MIAMI United States