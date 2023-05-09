The Cure’s Robert Smith urges Louisiana lawmakers not to pass scalper-friendly bill

The Cure's Robert Smith has been extremely active in efforts to keep tickets to the band's upcoming "Shows of a Lost World" North American tour out of the hands of scalpers (as well as taking on Ticketmaster to lower service fees), and his advocacy for fair ticketing practices extends beyond his own shows. He's drawn attention to HB #341, a bill under consideration by the Louisiana legislature. He writes:

THE LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE (HB #341) IS CONSIDERING A RESELLERS-BACKED BILL TO BAN FAN-TO-FAN EXCHANGES (LIKE THE ONE WE ARE USING ON OUR 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR TO TRY AND LIMIT/STOP SCALPING AND BOTS). THE BILL HAS ALREADY PASSED THE HOUSE... …AND IS UP FOR CONSIDERATION IN THE STATE SENATE. THERE IS A HEARING THIS WEDNESDAY MORNING… LOUISIANA LAWMAKERS! PLEASE DON’T PASS THIS BILL! EMPOWER THE ARTISTS, NOT THE SCALPERS AND THE BOTS! #ShowsOfALostWorld2023 COMMERCIAL LOBBYING CORRUPTS DEMOCRACY X

The text of the bill, which is sponsored by Republical Paula P. Davis, reads:

Abstract: Provides for the resale of certain entertainment and sporting event tickets. Proposed law provides for certain definitions with respect to event ticketing. Additionally, proposed law defines "nontransferable ticketing" as prohibiting the resell or exchange of a ticket or limiting the ticket holder to exchange the ticket exclusively through means provided by the ticket issuer. Proposed law provides that a ticket issuer may use a nontransferable ticketing system only if the ticket holder is offered to purchase the same ticket in a transferable form at the initial time of sale. Proposed law provides that the following shall not be penalized on the grounds that a ticket is resold:

(1) The ticket holder of the resold ticket.

(2) The ticket holder that offers the ticket for sale.

(3) A ticket platform. Proposed law provides that a ticket issuer or venue operator may:

(1) Maintain and enforce policies with respect to conduct, behavior, or age.

(2) Establish limits on the quantity of tickets purchased. Proposed law provides that a ticket issuer or venue operator shall not transfer or resell tickets for a private event or a targeted promotion. (Adds R.S. 4:1.1)

Summary of Amendments Adopted by House

The House Floor Amendments to the engrossed bill:

1. Clarify language in proposed law prohibiting denial of access, discrimination, or penalty against a ticket holder.

North American "Shows of a Lost World" dates begin on Wednesday (5/10) in New Orleans. See all dates below.

THE CURE: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

10 MAY 2023 SMOOTHIE KING CENTER NEW ORLEANS

12 MAY 2023 TOYOTA CENTER HOUSTON

13 MAY 2023 DOS EQUIS PAVILION DALLAS

14 MAY 2023 MOODY CENTER AUSTIN

16 MAY 2023 ISLETA AMPHITHEATER ALBUQUERQUE

18 MAY 2023 DESERT DIAMOND ARENA PHOENIX

20 MAY 2023 NICU AMPHITHEATRE SAN DIEGO

21 MAY 2023 NICU AMPHITHEATRE SAN DIEGO

23 MAY 2023 HOLLYWOOD BOWL LOS ANGELES

24 MAY 2023 HOLLYWOOD BOWL LOS ANGELES

25 MAY 2023 HOLLYWOOD BOWL LOS ANGELES

27 MAY 2023 SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE SAN FRANCISCO

29 MAY 2023 SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE SAN FRANCISCO

31 MAY 2023 MODA CENTER Portland

01 JUN 2023 CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA SEATTLE

02 JUN 2023 ROGERS ARENA VANCOUVER

04 JUN 2023 VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA SALT LAKE CITY

06 JUN 2023 FIDDLER’S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE DENVER

08 JUN 2023 XCEL ENERGY CENTER MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL

10 JUN 2023 UNITED CENTER CHICAGO

11 JUN 2023 BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER CLEVELAND

13 JUN 2023 PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE DETROIT

14 JUN 2023 BUDWEISER STAGE TORONTO

16 JUN 2023 BELL CENTRE MONTREAL

17 JUN 2023 BELL CENTRE MONTREAL

18 JUN 2023 XFINITY CENTER BOSTON

20 JUN 2023 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK

21 JUN 2023 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK

22 JUN 2023 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK

24 JUN 2023 WELLS FARGO CENTER PHILADELPHIA

25 JUN 2023 MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION COLUMBIA

27 JUN 2023 STATE FARM ARENA ATLANTA

28 JUN 2023 STATE FARM ARENA ATLANTA

29 JUN 2023 AMALIE ARENA TAMPA

01 JUL 2023 KASEYA CENTER MIAMI United States