The Damned add 2 intimate NYC shows after Blondie tour

The Damned are currently on tour with Blondie with two NYC shows this week. When those dates wrap up, The Damned will return to the Big Apple to play two very intimate headline shows at the 250-capacity Chelsea Music Hall on August 31 and September 1. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the August 31 and September 1 shows go on sale today (8/15) at noon.

This week's show with Blondie are at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Wednesday (8/17) and Thursday (8/18).

THE DAMNED - 2022 TOUR DATES

AUG 17 WED - Pier 17 @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 18 THU - Pier 17 @ 7:00pm - New York, NY, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 20 SAT - Xcite Center at Parx Casino @ 7:00am - Bensalem, PA, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 21 SUN - The Anthem @ 8:00pm - Washington, DC, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 23 TUE - Heaven at The Masquerade @ 7:00pm - Atlanta, GA, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 24 WED - Grand Ole Opry House @ 6:30pm - Nashville, TN, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 26 FRI - Fox Theatre Detroit @ 8:00pm - Detroit, MI, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 27 SAT - The Chicago Theatre @ 8:00pm - Chicago, IL, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 28 SUN - Bogart's @ 6:30pm - Cincinnati, OH, United States w/ Blondie

AUG 31 WED - Chelsea Music Hall - NYC

SEP 01 THU - Chelsea Music Hall - NYC

OCT 28 FRI - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith @ 6:00pm - London, United Kingdom

OCT 29 SAT - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith @ 6:00pm - London, United Kingdom

NOV 3 THU - O2 Apollo Manchester @ 6:00pm - Manchester, United Kingdom

NOV 4 FRI - O2 Academy Glasgow @ 6:00pm - Glasgow, United Kingdom

NOV 5 SAT - O2 Academy Birmingham @ 6:00pm - Birmingham, United Kingdom