The Damned announce new album ‘Darkdelic,’ share “The Invisible Man” video

The Damned have announced Darkdelic, their 12th album, which will be out April 28 via earMUSIC. Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Paul Gray and Monty Oxymoron, along with new drummer William Granville-Taylor made the album with producer Thomas Mitchener, and you can check out the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is the album's opening song, "The Invisible Man," which mixes a more rock riff sound into their gothy punk milieu. It's pretty fun, as is its video, and you can watch below.

The Damned will be on tour starting in March, and currently their only North American date is at Las Vegas' Punk Rock Bowling over Memorial Day Weekend. All dates are listed below.

the damned darkdelic loading...

DARKADELIC:

1. The Invisible Man

2. Bad Weather Girl

3. You’re Gonna Realise

4. Beware Of The Clown

5. Western Promise

6. Wake The Dead

7. Follow Me

8. Motorcyle Man

9. Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing

10. Leader Of The Gang

11. From Your Lips

12. Roderick

The Damned - 2023 Tour Dates

MAR 3 FRI - Cabaret Sauvage @ 7:00pm - Paris, France

MAR 4 SAT - De Casino @ 7:00pm - Sint-niklaas, Belgium

MAR 5 SUN - Patronaat @ 7:00pm - Haarlem, Netherlands

MAR 7 TUE - Gruenspan @ 7:00pm - Hamburg, Germany

MAR 8 WED - Hole44 @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany

MAR 9 THU - Beatpol @ 7:00pm - Dresden, Germany

MAR 11 SAT - Alcatraz @ 7:00pm - Milan, Italy

MAR 12 SUN - Theaterfabrik @ 7:00pm - Munich, Germany

MAR 13 MON - Komplex @ 7:00pm - Zurich, Switzerland

MAR 15 WED - Arena Vienna @ 7:00pm - Wien, Austria

MAR 16 THU - MEETFACTORY @ 7:00pm - Prague, Czech Republic

MAR 18 SAT - A38 Hajó @ 7:00pm - Budapest, Hungary

MAR 31 FRI - The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union @ 7:00pm - Cardiff, United Kingdom

APR 1 SAT - Cliffs Pavilion @ 7:00pm - Southend-on-sea, United Kingdom

APR 2 SUN - O2 Academy Oxford @ 7:00pm - Oxford, United Kingdom

APR 4 TUE - Rock City @ 7:00pm - Nottingham, United Kingdom

APR 5 WED - O2 Academy Liverpool @ 7:00pm - Liverpool, United Kingdom

APR 7 FRI - NX Newcastle @ 7:00pm - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

APR 8 SAT - O2 Academy Glasgow @ 7:00pm - Glasgow, United Kingdom

APR 10 MON - O2 Academy Leeds @ 7:00pm - Leeds, United Kingdom

APR 11 TUE - Albert Hall @ 7:00pm - Manchester, United Kingdom

APR 13 THU - Birmingham Town Hall @ 7:00pm - Birmingham, United Kingdom

APR 14 FRI - O2 Academy Bristol @ 7:00pm - Bristol, United Kingdom

APR 15 SAT - UEA LCR Norwich @ 7:00pm - Norwich, United Kingdom

APR 17 MON - Brighton Dome @ 7:00pm - Brighton, United Kingdom

APR 18 TUE - O2 Guildhall Southampton @ 7:00pm - Southampton, United Kingdom

APR 20 THU - Alexandra Palace Theatre @ 6:30pm - London, United Kingdom

APR 21 FRI - Alexandra Palace Theatre @ 6:30pm - London, United Kingdom

MAY 26 FRI - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival @ 12:00am - Las Vegas, NV, United States