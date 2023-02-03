The Damned announce new album ‘Darkdelic,’ share “The Invisible Man” video
The Damned have announced Darkdelic, their 12th album, which will be out April 28 via earMUSIC. Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Paul Gray and Monty Oxymoron, along with new drummer William Granville-Taylor made the album with producer Thomas Mitchener, and you can check out the cover art and tracklist below.
The first single is the album's opening song, "The Invisible Man," which mixes a more rock riff sound into their gothy punk milieu. It's pretty fun, as is its video, and you can watch below.
The Damned will be on tour starting in March, and currently their only North American date is at Las Vegas' Punk Rock Bowling over Memorial Day Weekend. All dates are listed below.
DARKADELIC:
1. The Invisible Man
2. Bad Weather Girl
3. You’re Gonna Realise
4. Beware Of The Clown
5. Western Promise
6. Wake The Dead
7. Follow Me
8. Motorcyle Man
9. Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing
10. Leader Of The Gang
11. From Your Lips
12. Roderick
The Damned - 2023 Tour Dates
MAR 3 FRI - Cabaret Sauvage @ 7:00pm - Paris, France
MAR 4 SAT - De Casino @ 7:00pm - Sint-niklaas, Belgium
MAR 5 SUN - Patronaat @ 7:00pm - Haarlem, Netherlands
MAR 7 TUE - Gruenspan @ 7:00pm - Hamburg, Germany
MAR 8 WED - Hole44 @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany
MAR 9 THU - Beatpol @ 7:00pm - Dresden, Germany
MAR 11 SAT - Alcatraz @ 7:00pm - Milan, Italy
MAR 12 SUN - Theaterfabrik @ 7:00pm - Munich, Germany
MAR 13 MON - Komplex @ 7:00pm - Zurich, Switzerland
MAR 15 WED - Arena Vienna @ 7:00pm - Wien, Austria
MAR 16 THU - MEETFACTORY @ 7:00pm - Prague, Czech Republic
MAR 18 SAT - A38 Hajó @ 7:00pm - Budapest, Hungary
MAR 31 FRI - The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union @ 7:00pm - Cardiff, United Kingdom
APR 1 SAT - Cliffs Pavilion @ 7:00pm - Southend-on-sea, United Kingdom
APR 2 SUN - O2 Academy Oxford @ 7:00pm - Oxford, United Kingdom
APR 4 TUE - Rock City @ 7:00pm - Nottingham, United Kingdom
APR 5 WED - O2 Academy Liverpool @ 7:00pm - Liverpool, United Kingdom
APR 7 FRI - NX Newcastle @ 7:00pm - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
APR 8 SAT - O2 Academy Glasgow @ 7:00pm - Glasgow, United Kingdom
APR 10 MON - O2 Academy Leeds @ 7:00pm - Leeds, United Kingdom
APR 11 TUE - Albert Hall @ 7:00pm - Manchester, United Kingdom
APR 13 THU - Birmingham Town Hall @ 7:00pm - Birmingham, United Kingdom
APR 14 FRI - O2 Academy Bristol @ 7:00pm - Bristol, United Kingdom
APR 15 SAT - UEA LCR Norwich @ 7:00pm - Norwich, United Kingdom
APR 17 MON - Brighton Dome @ 7:00pm - Brighton, United Kingdom
APR 18 TUE - O2 Guildhall Southampton @ 7:00pm - Southampton, United Kingdom
APR 20 THU - Alexandra Palace Theatre @ 6:30pm - London, United Kingdom
APR 21 FRI - Alexandra Palace Theatre @ 6:30pm - London, United Kingdom
MAY 26 FRI - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival @ 12:00am - Las Vegas, NV, United States