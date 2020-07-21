The Damned’s Captain Sensible & Paul Gray prep new Sensible Gray Cells LP, share single

When not playing in The Damned, Captain Sensible and Paul Gray make music as The Sensible Gray Cells. "Paul Gray and myself being garage-psych aficionados would prefer to hear more of this kind of music and this is our contribution to the cause," says Captain. "If I said that some of the songs were ‘Damned rejects’ that shouldn’t be seen as an indication of inferior songwriting.. more that they’re not wearing the right shirt."

Having released debut album A Postcard from Britain back in 2013, The Sensible Gray Cells are working on its follow-up and as a teaser have a new 7" out this Friday via Damaged Goods. "So Long," the A-side, is written by the Captain who says "it’s a bit like the intro to ’60s TV’s The Prisoner where Patrick Mcgoohan storms down that corridor to rant and rave at his boss as he delivers his resignation request. We're not that formal in punk rock but if we were this is what it might sound like." The b-side, "What’s the Point of Andrew?," was written by Gray and is more of a psychedelic ballad.

You can stream both sides right now.

If you need more Damned, terrific 2015 documentary The Damned - Don't You Wish That We Were Dead made our list of 13 Great Punk and Rock Documentaries to Stream Right Now.